कालमुखी:शाम होते ही जगमगा रहे गांव के मुख्य चौराहे, 7 स्थानों पर लगाए सोलर लाइट

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
मार्ग पर रोशनी होने से राहत मिली।

विद्युत प्रदाय बंद हो या चालू हो अब गांव के कुछ मुख्य स्थानों पर अंधेरा नहीं रहेगा। शाम होते ही यह स्थान साैर ऊर्जा की लाइट से जगमगाएंगे। क्योंकि यहां अटल ज्योति योजना अंतर्गत सांसद विकास निधि से 12 वाट के 7 नग सोलर लाइट लगाए जा रहे हैं।

गांव के अमोदा मार्ग के कावेरी पुल के दोनों किनारों, लाल तलाई हनुमान मंदिर, कावेरी श्मशान घाट आदि पर लगाए जा चुके हैं। अटूट मार्ग पर स्थित दुर्गा मंदिर चौक, पंचायत भवन परिसर, पूरा स्थित हनुमान मंदिर आदि प्रमुख जगहों पर लगाए जाएंगे।

