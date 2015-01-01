पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:झुम्मरखाली में मारपीट, वसूली, छनेरा में क्लीनिक से युवक का अपहरण, 12 घंटे में ही आरोपी गिरफ्तार, अपह्रत युवक सुरक्षित

खंडवा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रथम दृष्टया मामला प्रेम प्रसंग का, आरोपी टुनमुन, गन्नू और बल्लू के खिलाफ दर्ज किया प्रकरण

झुम्मरखाली चौराहे पर गुरुवार सुबह 8.30 बजे मारपीट व कथित लूट की घटना के 45 मिनट बाद छनेरा मुख्य बाजार स्थित निजी क्लीनिक से युवक का अपहरण कर लिया। आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने झुम्मरखाली में चक्काजाम कर दिया। हरसूद एसडीओपी रविन्द्र वास्कले, प्रभारी टीआई अमित कुमार कोरी ने मौके पर पहुंच लोगों को शांत किया। एक घंटे बाद ग्रामीणों ने हरसूद थाने में डेरा जमा लिया। पीड़ित पक्ष की शिकायत के बाद अपहरण का मामला भी दर्ज किया गया। फिर भी ग्रामीण आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग पर अड़े रहे। दोपहर 4.30 बजे एडिशनल एसपी प्रकाश परिहार हरसूद पहुंचे। मौका निरीक्षण की बात पर ग्रामीण थाना छोड़ने के लिए राजी हुए। इधर, रात 9.30 बजे ही पुलिस अपहरणकर्ताओं को छीपाबड़ के पास से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। अपह्रत युवक भी सुरक्षित है। आरोपियों को पुलिस देर रात हरसूद लेकर पहुंची।

पुलिस ने दोनों घटनाओं को जोड़कर जांच शुरू की
अपहरण की वारदात के बाद कुछ ही देर में अपह्रत युवक की हत्या की अफवाह फैलने लगी। हरसूद एसडीओपी व टीआई सूचना के आधार पर पुराने हरसूद रोड पर स्थित ग्राम ब्रमहोग्राम के इलाके में युवक व आरोपियों की तलाश में करीब ढाई घंटे पसीना बहाते रहे, लेकिन तब परिणाम शून्य निकला। पुलिस ने दोनों घटनाओं को जोड़कर व सीसीटीवी फुटेज के जरिए जांच आगे बढ़ाई। जिसमें प्रथम दृष्ट मामला प्रेम प्रसंग का सामने आ रहा है।

वारदात के 37 मिनट : झुम्मरखली से छनेरा तक मचाया उत्पात

पहला मामला : सुबह 8.23 बजे झुम्मरखाली में युवक से दुकान में घुसकर मारपीट
झुम्मरखाली में महाराणा हार्डवेयर के संचालक विपट सिंह पिता लक्ष्मीनारायण पटेल के साथ अरविंद पिता नारायण उर्फ टुनमुन, गणेश पिता राधेश्याम उर्फ गन्नू व कमलेश पिता रामसिंह उर्फ बल्लू ने दुकान में घुसकर इतना पीटा कि बदहवास कर दिया। पास के गांव धारूखेड़ी-छिपिपुरा में सूचना तेजी से फैल गई। थोड़ी ही देर में आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने खंडवा-होशंगाबाद राजमार्ग पर चक्काजाम कर दिया। 9 बजे एसडीओपी रविन्द्र वास्कले व प्रभारी टीआई अमित कुमार कोरी बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। जहां ग्रामीणों ने आरोपी अरविंद द्वारा शासकीय प्रतीक्षालय पर कब्जा कर ढाबा चलाने व अवैध शराब से अशांति फैलाने को लेकर रोष जताया। एफआईआर के लिए ग्रामीण व मारपीट का शिकार युवक परिजन सहित थाने आने के लिए राजी हुए।

दूसरा मामला : सुबह 9 बजे युवक का अपहरण, रात 9.30 बजे आरोपी गिरफ्तार
एसडीओपी वास्कले व टीआई कोरी वापस थाने पहुंचे, तब तक छनेरा मुख्य बाजार में स्थित रश्मि मेडिकल स्टोर्स व पटेल क्लीनिक के कर्मचारी 22 वर्षीय सुशील पिता जगदीश प्रजापति का अपहरण झुम्मरखाली में मारपीट करने वाले तीन युवकों में दो कर गए। डॉ. आशीष पटेल ने थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई। जिसने अरविंद उर्फ टुनमुन व एक अन्य ने उनके कर्मचारी सुशील का अपहरण कर लिया है। इस मामले में हरसूद पुलिस ने अरविंद व एक अन्य के विरुद्ध भादंवि की धारा 365 का प्रकरण दर्ज किया। जबकि झुम्मरखाली की घटना में तीनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ धारा 294,323,506,327,442 व 34 में केस दर्ज किया। घटना के 12 घंटे बाद ही पुलिस ने अपहरणकर्ताओं को छीपाबड़ के पास से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। सुशील सुरक्षित है।

