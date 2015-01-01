पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:पत्थरों के बीच जाकर करना पड़ रहा है स्नान, श्रद्धालु बोले- नर्मदा का जलस्तर कम देख मन दुखी होता है

खंडवा2 घंटे पहले
  • बांध प्रबंधन व स्थानीय प्रशासन से मां नर्मदा का जलस्तर सामान्य रखने की मांग की

तीर्थनगरी ओंकारेश्वर में कार्तिक मास के चलते महिलाएं ब्रह्म मुहूर्त में चंद्रमा की छांव में नर्मदा तटों पर स्नान करने पहुंच रही हैं। कार्तिक मास में नर्मदा स्नान का विशेष महत्व होने से बाहर से आने वाले तीर्थयात्री भी इसका लाभ उठा रहे हैं, लेकिन कुछ दिनों से ओंकारेश्वर बांध प्रबंधन द्वारा मां नर्मदा का जलस्तर कम कर दिए जाने के कारण स्नान के लिए पहुंचने वाले श्रद्धालुओं को दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। श्रद्धालुओं को स्नान के लिए बीच नर्मदा में जाना पड़ रहा है। नदी के पत्थरों पर काई जमी होने से श्रद्धालु गिरते रहते हैं। प्रतिदिन नर्मदा स्नान के लिए जाने वाले श्रद्धालुओं ने कहा नर्मदा का जल स्तर कम देखकर मन दुखी होता है। स्थानीय रहवासियों ने कई बार बांध प्रबंधन व स्थानीय प्रशासन से मां नर्मदा का जलस्तर सामान्य रखने की मांग की। सामान्य जल स्तर बनाए रखने के लिए किया था आंदोलन - कुछ साल पहले श्री नर्मदा महासंग्राम संगठन ने 58 दिवसीय महाआंदोलन भी बांध प्रबंधन के खिलाफ किया था। जिसमें चक्काजाम, धरना प्रदर्शन, विरोध रैली, सहित देश के प्रधानमंत्री तक नगरवासियों ने मां नर्मदा के भक्तों ने मां नर्मदा का जल सदैव अविरल सामान्य रूप से रखने की मांग की थी। भक्तों का उग्र विरोध देखकर बांध प्रबंधन ने कुछ वर्षों तक नर्मदा के जल स्तर में सामान्य स्थिति रखी। लेकिन विगत कुछ दिनों से वापस नर्मदा जी का जलस्तर आए दिन कम किया जा रहा है। जिसके चलते भक्तों की आस्था को गहरी ठेस पहुंच रही है।

