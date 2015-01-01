पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अटल ज्योति योजना:बीड़; सौर ऊर्जा से रोशन हुआ मुक्तिधाम, 5 एलईडी लगाई

खंडवा18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गांव के मुक्तिधाम मार्ग पर इस तरह एलईडी लगाई गई।
  • ग्रामीणों ने कहा- पहुंच मार्ग पर अंधेरा होने से भी होती है परेशानी, ग्राम पंचायत ने की व्यवस्था

गांव के मुक्तिधाम में ग्रामीणों को अंतिम संस्कार में देर या अंधेरा होने पर अब परेशानी का सामना नहीं करना पड़ेगा। ग्राम पंचायत ने अटल ज्योति योजना के तहत मुक्तिधाम में सौर ऊर्जा से संचालित होने वाले 5 एलईडी लाइट लगाई है। इस व्यवस्था पर ग्रामीणों का कहना है मुक्तिधाम रोशन हुआ यह अच्छी बात है, लेकिन पंचायत यहां तक पहुंचने वाले मार्ग पर भी रोशनी की व्यवस्था कर देती तो और बेहतर होता। ग्राम पंचायत को मुक्तिधाम में यह एलइडी 2019 में ही लगानी थी, लेकिन अब लगाई।

सूत्रों के अनुसार योजना के तहत ब्लाक की 30 पंचायतों के मुक्तिधामों में यह व्यवस्था की गई है। इधर, बीड़ के लोगों का कहना है गांव से मुक्तिधाम जाने के लिए दो मार्ग हैं, लेकिन दोनों पर अंधेरा पसरा रहता है। एक मार्ग स्टेशन रोड से व दूसरा गांव से होकर जाता है। मुक्तिधाम में रोशनी करने से ही समस्या दूर नहीं होगी, मार्गों पर भी लाइट लगानी होगी। भाजपा नेता सुरेंद्र टुटेजा ने इस समस्या को लेकर कहा मैं जल्द ही सांसद व विधायक से मुक्तिधाम पहुंच मार्ग पर स्ट्रीट लाइट लगाने के लिए चर्चा करूंगा। सौर ऊर्जा वाली व्यवस्था मिल जाए तो पंचायत पर भी भार नहीं पड़ेगा।

जलाऊ लकड़ी के लिए भी भटकना पड़ता है
बीड़ के मुक्तिधाम में सांसद ने अटल ज्योति योजना में 12 वॉट के सोलर लैंप तो लगवा दिए, लेकिन अन्य समस्याएं अब भी यथावत हैं। पहुंच मार्ग के अलावा यहां अंतिम संस्कार के लिए जलाऊ लकड़ी नहीं मिलना भी बड़ी समस्या है। गांव में निधन होते ही परिजन को सबसे पहले जलाऊ लकड़ी के लिए भटकना पड़ता है। ग्रामीण कई बार जनप्रतिनिधियों व पंचायत से मांग कर चुके हैं, लेकिन किसी ने ध्यान नहीं दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें