इलेक्ट्रॉनिक दुकान में आग:फायर ब्रिगेड के पहुंचने से पहले ग्रामीणों ने आग पर पाया काबू, लाखों का सामान जलकर खाक

खंडवा28 मिनट पहले
खालवा मैन मार्केट में स्थित सनी के इलेक्ट्रॉनिक दुकान में लगी आग - Dainik Bhaskar
खालवा मैन मार्केट में स्थित सनी के इलेक्ट्रॉनिक दुकान में लगी आग
  • फ्रिज, कूलर, वाशिंग मशीन, TV, पंखे समेत कई इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामान जलकर राख

​​​​खंडवा के खालवा बाजार चौक पर मंगलवार को दोपहर 1:00 बजे के करीब मैन मार्केट स्थित सनी जैस्वाल के इलेक्ट्रॉनिक दुकान में भीषण आग लग गई, जिसमें लाखों का सामान जलकर राख हो गया, आग लगने के कारणों का अभी खुलासा नहीं हो पाया है, मौके पर अभी तक फायर ब्रिगेड भी नहीं पहुंच पाई थी कि ग्रामीणों की मदद से आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है, जिससे आसपास के दूसरे दुकानों में आग नहीं फैल पाई।

आग लगने से फ्रिज, कूलर, वाशिंग मशीन, TV,पंखे समेत कई इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामान जलकर खाक हो गया। करीब 10 लाख रुपए का नुकसान बताया जा रहा है। इससे पहले खालवा मुख्यालय पर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक की दुकान में आग लगने की तीन घटनाएं हो चुकी हैं, जिसमें सौरभ जैन, लोकेश राठौर की दुकानें रात में जलकर राख हो गईं थी। जिसमें लाखों का नुकसान हुआ था।

