  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Khandwa
  • Bhagwant Rao Mandloi Had Established Many Major Institutions Including District Hospitals, Colleges

पुण्यतिथि:भगवंत राव मंडलोई ने स्थापित किए थे जिला अस्पताल, कॉलेज सहित कई प्रमुख संस्थान

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • पंडित भगवंत राव मंडलोई की पुण्यतिथि पर विधायक देवेंद्र वर्मा ने कहा

प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री पद्मभूषण पंडित भगवंतराव मंडलोई की पुण्यतिथि पर शहर के गणमान्य लोगों ने श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। इस अवसर पर विधायक देवेंद्र वर्मा ने कहा कि भगवंत राव मंडलोई ने शहर के अधिकांश संस्थान स्थापित किए थे। उनके द्वारा स्थापित जिला चिकित्सालय, बी एड कॉलेज, एस एन कॉलेज, डाइट, गर्ल्स कॉलेज, पॉलिटेक्निक, आई टी आई, महारानी लक्ष्मीबाई कन्या शाला जैसे कई संस्थान आज भी उनकी याद दिलाते हैं। मध्यप्रदेश की राजस्व संहिता के लेखक,संविधान निर्माण समिति के सदस्य के रूप में उनका योगदान भुलाया नहीं जा सकता। भारत शासन ने उन्हें पद्मभूषण की उपाधि से सम्मानित किया था। मध्यप्रदेश शासन ने उनके सम्मान में कृषि महाविद्यालय खंडवा एवं भगवंत सागर जलाशय का नामकरण किया था। कार्यक्रम में विशेष रूप से राघवेंद्र मंडलोई, डॉक्टर मुनीश मिश्रा, प्रफ़ुल्ल मण्डलोई, संदीप जोशी, शांतनु दीक्षित, सुनील जैन, सोमनाथ काले, देवेंद्र जैन, लव जोशी, प्रेम व्यास, मनोज मंडलोई, मुकेश दवे, गिरीश पोद्दार, अरविंद व्यास, कृष्णा व्यास, सुधांशु जैन, ओम आर्य, श्याम पंडित सहित कई लोग शामिल हुए। आभार राघवेंद्र राव मंडलोई ने माना।

