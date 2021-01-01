पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापौर-पार्षद टिकट, कांग्रेस ने की रायशुमारी:खाना खा रहे प्रभारियों को बायोडाटा दिया, बोले- हम हैं मजबूत कैंडिडेट

खंडवा44 मिनट पहले
मीडिया से दूरी के लिए गेट पर सेवादल के कार्यकर्ताओं को कांग्रेस नेताओं ने पहरे पर बैठा दिया। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • राजनीति कांग्रेस के धरने में न आने वाले भी यादव के आते ही टिकट मांगने पहुंचे
  • पूर्व सांसद अरुण यादव के सामने भीड़ लगाकर नारेबाजी करने वाले समर्थक उनके जाते ही चले गए

कांग्रेस कार्यालय गांधी भवन में सोमवार को निगम चुनाव के लिए महापौर-पार्षद टिकट के लिए रायशुमारी हुई। इससे पहले बैठक में पूर्व कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष एवं सांसद अरुण यादव हाॅल में खड़े नेताओं से बोले- बैठ जाओ, तभी टिकट मिलेगा। सभी अपनी बात पर्यवेक्षकों के सामने रखें। पूर्व सीएम एवं कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष कमलनाथ सर्वे करा रहे हैं। जिसका नाम सर्वे में होगा, उसे टिकट मिलेगा।

साेमवार दोपहर 12 बजे हाेने वाली बैठक पूर्व सांसद यादव एवं खंडवा के प्रभारी मनोहर बैरागी एवं सह-प्रभारी रेखा वर्मा के आने के बाद दोपहर 2.30 बजे शुरू हुई। दोपहर 3 से शाम 6 बजे कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष के कमरे में पर्यवेक्षक द्वय बैरागी व वर्मा ने एक-एक कर महापौर एवं पार्षद पद के दावेदारों से चर्चा कर बायोडाटा लिया। रायशुमारी खत्म होने के बाद होटल में भोजन कर रहे पर्यवेक्षकों को बायोडाटा देते हुए दावेदार बोले- हम सबसे मजबूत कैंडिडेट हैं।

पार्टी से टिकट दीजिए, जीत दिलाएंगे। महापौर पद के टिकट के लिए अर्चना बलराम वर्मा, माया चैनसिंह वर्मा, मनीषा रामचंद्र यादव, हिना आदिल मंसूरी, पार्षद पद के लिए सागर पवार, दीपक राठौर सहित अन्य ने बायोडाटा दिया।

बैठक में जिलाध्यक्ष कांग्रेस ओंकार पटेल, शहर अध्यक्ष इंदलसिंह पवार, अजय ओझा, वीरेंद्र मिश्रा, अजय ओझा, कुंदन मालवीय, अर्ष पाठक, विकास व्यास, रियाज हुसैन, इकबाल कुरैशी, वीरेंद्र गौतम, रामचंद्र यादव, चैनसिंह वर्मा, संतोष सराफ, अंकित पाठक, मुल्लू राठौर, इमरान गौरी सहित पार्टी के अन्य नेता व कार्यकर्ता शामिल रहे।

रूचि नहीं : 15 वार्डों के लिए नहीं आए एक भी दावेदार

नगरीय निकाय चुनाव के तहत सोमवार को कांग्रेस कार्यालय गांधी भवन का परिसर कार्यकर्ताओं के आने से गुलजार हाे गया, लेकिन पार्टी के टिकट पर वार्ड पार्षद का चुनाव लड़ने वालों का टोटा हरा। सूत्रों की माने तो कांग्रेस के टिकट पर शहर के 50 में से 15 वार्डों में पार्षद पद के लिए एक भी दावेदार सामने नहीं आया। तीन घंटे की रायशुमारी में आए अधिकांश नामों पर नेताओं की सहमति भी नहीं बन पाएगी, क्योंकि जमीनी स्तर पर उनकी पकड़ कमजोर है।

आंदोलन : पदाधिकारी भोपाल नहीं गए, उन पर होगी कार्रवाई

इधर, किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में 23 जनवरी को भोपाल में कांग्रेस ने प्रदर्शन कर राजभवन का घेराव किया था। इसमें प्रदेश के सभी जिलों से पदाधिकारियों एवं कार्यकर्ताओं को बुलाया गया था, लेकिन खंडवा जिले से गिनती के कार्यकर्ता ही शामिल हुए। एेसे में कांग्रेस पदाधिकारियों एवं वरिष्ठ नेताओं पर प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी कार्रवाई करेगी। पीसीसी ने जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष से प्रदर्शन में न आने का कारण भी पूछा है।

यह भी हुआ

  • बैठक के दौरान ढाेल बजाने के साथ नारेबाजी कर रहे कार्यकर्ताओं को नेताओं ने रोका।
  • रायशुमारी के दौरान जिलाध्यक्ष के कमरे के दोनों ओर से दरवाजों को नेताओं ने बंद कर दिया।
  • दोपहर 12 बजे से इंतजार कर रहे नेताओं एवं कार्यकर्ताओं ने कहा इस बैठक का क्या मतलब है।
