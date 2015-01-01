पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांधाता विस:चुनाव का बहिष्कार करने वाले टिटवास में 126 व सिंधखेड़ में 111 वोट भाजपा को मिले

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • 2018 में पहले ही बूथ पर हारी थी भाजपा, उप-चुनाव में 1 से 5 नंबर तक 944 वोटों से दर्ज की जीत

मांधाता विधानसभा के उपचुनाव में मतदान का बहिष्कार की घोषणा करने वाले मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का उपयोग किया और मतदान किया। टिटवास व सिंधखेड़ में अफसरों की समझाइश के बाद 80 फीसद से ज्यादा मतदान हुआ। बूथ क्रमांक 228 टिटवास में 83.64 फीसदी अर्थात 214 में से 179 और बूथ नंबर 211 सिंधखेड़ में 84.79 अर्थात 171 में 145 ने मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया था। टिटवास में भाजपा को 126 व कांग्रेस को केवल 47 और सिंधखेड़ में भाजपा को 111 व कांग्रेस को केवल 16 वोट ही मिले।
विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 के परिणाम से उपचुनाव 2020 के परिणाम बिल्कुल उलट आए। तब पहला बूथ कटार ही भाजपा हार गई थी। इस बार उप-चुनाव में पहले से लेकर पांचवें नंबर तक लगातार भाजपा ने 944 मतों से बढ़त बनाए रखी थी। भाजपा को पांच बूथ पर 1643 व कांग्रेस को 699 वोट मिले। जबकि 2018 में भाजपा को इन पांच बूथों पर 1249 और कांग्रेस को 1271 वोट मिले थे। निर्वाचन आयोग के मतदान केंद्रवार आंकड़ों पर नजर डाले तो 293 मतदान केंद्रों में से 218 पर भाजपा और 74 पर कांग्रेस को जीत मिली। वहीं मतदान केंद्र क्रमांक 94 लालापुरा पर भाजपा, कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय राव जितेंद्र सिंह को 150-150 वोट मिले।
उप केंद्रों के आंकड़े
मतदान केंद्र क्र. 135 पर कांग्रेस 239, भाजपा 229 जबकि उप-मतदान केंद्र 135 पर भाजपा 253, कांग्रेस को 208 वोट मिले। 138 पर भाजपा को 224 व कांग्रेस को 171 व उप केंद्र 138 पर कांग्रेस को 239, भाजपा को 206 वोट मिले। 260 बूथ नं. पर कांग्रेस को 191, भाजपा को 180 जबकि उपकेंद्र 260 पर भाजपा को 200, कांग्रेस को 157 वोट मिले।

विस चुनाव-2018 : भाजपा को पुनासा, सुलगांव, गोल व किल्लौद सेक्टर में मिली थी हार

सुलगांव: ओंकारेश्वर, भोगांवा से सुलगांव सेक्टर तक भाजपा को 4200 वोटों की लीड मिली। यहां पर सुलगांव के बूथ क्रमांक 57 पर भाजपा को 15, धनगांव के दो मतदान केंद्रों पर 64 व 2 मतों से हार मिली। यहां पर लीलाधर खंडेलवाल, देवीकिशन चौधरी, इंदरसिंह सिसोदिया, नंदन करोड़ी, जितेंद्र सुराणा, आशीष चटकेले, पूर्व विधायक राजकुमार मेव को लगाया था।
किल्लौद: किल्लौद व गरबड़ी सेक्टर में भाजपा को 1761 मतों की लीड मिली लेकिन यहां पर लाहड़पुर में 461, गंभीर उबारी में 11, बरमलाय में 39 वोटों से भाजपा हारी। यहां पर पार्टी ने मंत्री कमल पटेल, पूर्व महापौर सुभाष कोठारी, अनूप पटेल सहित हरदा जिलाध्यक्ष अमरसिंह मीणा सहित पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को जिम्मा दिया था।
मूंदी: बांगरदा, चिचली खुर्द, मूंदी, बिजोरामाफी पुरनी, बीड़ व भगवानपुरा में भाजपा को चार हजार वोट की लीड मिली। अकेले मूंदी में 1860 वोट की लीड मिली। मूंदी सेक्टर के भगवानपुरा में 153, जामकोटा, पीपलकोटा, चीराखान में भाजपा को हार मिली। यहां पर अरुणसिंह मुन्ना,चंद्रेश पचौरी, संतोष राठौर, राजपालसिंह चौहान, लोकेंद्रसिंह गौड़, जितेंद्र सिसोदिया, भरत पटेल ने काम किया।
पुनासा: गोल, मोहना, पुनासा, रिछफल, नर्मदानगर और पामाखेड़ी में भाजपा को 3600 की लीड मिली। यहां पर घोंसाली, टोंकी, सुलगांव, मथेला, मोहना में भाजपा को हार का सामना करना पड़ा। राजेश डोंगरे, हरीश कोटवाले, रविंद्र शिवहरे, लक्ष्मण सिंह, अशोक देवड़ा, महेश जायसवाल को जिम्मेदारी दी थी।

विधायक पटेल का कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया स्वागत, लड्डुओं से तुलादान भी किया

मांधाता विधानसभा उपचुनाव में जीतने के बाद पहली बार भाजपा प्रत्याशी नारायण पटेल ओंकारेश्वर पहुंचे। यहां कार्यकर्ताओं और लोगों ने विभिन्न स्थानों पर स्वागत किया। भाजपा नेता पूनम शुक्ला ने विधायक को लड्डुओं से तुलादान किया। अति प्राचीन गणगौर माता बाड़ी की स्थल पर भी पटेल ने पहुंचकर पूजा अर्चना की। इस दौरान चर्चा में कहा कि सर्वाधिक मतों से जीत क्षेत्र में मतदाताओं का आशीर्वाद हैं। मेरी पहली प्राथमिकता क्षेत्र का सर्वांगीण विकास और ओंकारेश्वर निवासियों को पट्टे तथा मद्द परिवर्तन कराना। ओंकारेश्वर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत बांध परियोजनाओं व अन्य स्थानों पर युवाओं को प्राथमिकता के आधार पर रोजगार दिलाना रहेगा। मेरे मांधाता विधानसभा क्षेत्र में ज्योतिर्लिंग भगवान ओंकारेश्वर तीर्थ में आने वाले आगंतुक श्रद्धालुओं की सुविधा के लिए किसी प्रकार कसर नहीं छोडूंगा।

उप-चुनाव में भाजपा के नारायण को मिली बढ़त
2018 के चुनाव में किल्लौद ब्लॉक के खामला में भाजपा को केवल 3 वोट मिले थे लेकिन तब कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार नारायण पटेल ने 121 वोट हासिल किया। जबकि उप-चुनाव में कांग्रेस को 41 और भाजपा को 93 वोट मिले। तीन तरफ से इंदिरा सागर बांध के बैक वॉटर और एक ओर से हरदा जिले के जंगलों से घिरे खामला के लोग आज भी शुद्ध पेयजल के लिए वन विभाग और स्कूल के नलकूप पर निर्भर है। यहां की बच्चियां सड़क न होने से 8वीं और 9वीं के बाद स्कूल जाना छोड़ देती है।

