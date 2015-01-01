पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांधाता विधानसभा सीट:कांग्रेस के गढ़ में भाजपा की सेंध, किल्लौद क्षेत्र से मिली पटेल काे मिली 1761 वोटों की बढ़त

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
मांधाता विधानसभा सीट के उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस के गढ़ किल्लौद में सेंध लगाकर भाजपा प्रत्याशी नारायण पटेल ने 1761 वोटों की बढ़त हासिल की। सिर्फ 2008 के चुनाव में स्व. लोकेन्द्रसिंह तोमर को ही यहां से लीड मिली थी। तब वे यह चुनाव 20 हजार वोटों से जीते थे। इस उपचुनाव में यहां के 37 बूथों पर भाजपा ने 1761 वोटों से रिकार्ड जीत प्राप्त की है। किल्लाैद क्षेत्र से भाजपा प्रत्याशी को 9617 और कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी को 7856 वोट मिले हैं।

उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी उत्तमपाल सिंह ने खुद यहां से हमेशा से कांग्रेस को बढ़त मिलने की बात कहकर इसे बरकरार रखने का वादा लोगों से लिया था। भाजपा प्रत्याशी के पक्ष में मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान की सभा में उमड़ी भीड़ भी वोट में तब्दील हो गई। भाजपा संगठन द्वारा पड़ोसी विधानसभा हरदा के विधायक और कृषि मंत्री कमल पटेल को किल्लौद मंडल का प्रभारी बनाने का भी पार्टी को उपचुनाव में फायदा मिला है।

कृषि मंत्री पटेल की पहली सभा गरबड़ी गांव में हुई। इसके बाद से कृषि मंत्री पटेल सतत रूप से क्षेत्र के भ्रमण पर रहे। वहीं सांसद नंदकुमारसिंह चौहान का सतत संपर्क भी ग्रामीणों पर खासा प्रभावी साबित हुआ। उपचुनाव में भाजपा प्रत्याशी नारायण पटेल के 21 हजार से अधिक वोटों से जीतने को लेकर भाजपा नेता नरेंद्रसिंह तोमर का दावा भी सही साबित हुआ। भाजपा प्रत्याशी को जीत दिलाने के लिए किल्लौद क्षेत्र में संगठन प्रभारी जसवंतसिंह हाड़ा, वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता नरेन्द्रसिंह तोमर, पूर्व महापौर सुभाष कोठारी, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष सेवादास पटेल, हरदा जिलाध्यक्ष अमरसिंह पटेल, हरदा नपाध्यक्ष सुरेन्द्र जैन, मंगल यादव, जनपद अध्यक्ष पंकज पटेल, भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष चंदू नायक, संतोष मीणा, हरीश शर्मा, मनोहर गुर्जर आदि भी अपनी टीम के साथ क्षेत्र में पूरे समय प्रचार में जुटे रहे। जिसे भाजपा को किल्लौद क्षेत्र से बढ़त हासिल हुई है।

