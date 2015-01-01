पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Black Cotton Game Of White Cotton, Speaking Of Light And Heavy Goods, One To Two Quins Cutting From Each Vehicle. Cotton

कपास की खरीदी:सफेद कपास का काला खेल,हल्का-भारी माल बोलकर प्रत्येक वाहन से काट रहे एक से दो क्विं. कपास

खंडवा
  जीनिंग फैक्ट्रियों में कांटे पर वजन बढ़ाने के लिए 50 से 100 किलो तक के आदमियों को कांटे पर

सदाकत पठान | सीसीआई द्वारा सरकारी मूल्य पर कपास की खरीदी की जा रही है। जिसमें बड़ा घालमेल हो रहा है। मंडी में कपास की नीलामी के बाद इंदौर रोड स्थित तीन फैक्ट्रियों में माल खाली होने जाता है। यही से खेल शुरू होता है। सीसीआई और वेयर हाउस के कर्मचारियों द्वारा किसानों को हल्का-भारी माल बोलकर वापस की धमकी दी जा रही है और प्रत्येक वाहन से 1 से 2 क्विंटल तक माल काटा जा रहा है। जीनिंग फैक्ट्रियों में कांटे पर खाली गाड़ी का वजन ताैलते समय जो भी बात होती है उतने वजन के आदमी कांटे पर खड़े कर ऑनलाइन इंट्री की जा रही है। गाड़ी का वजन ज्यादा हो जाता है, वही वजन सरकारी डेटा में भी दर्ज हो जाता है।
मंडी में रोज 200 से ज्यादा वाहनों की नीलामी होती है। एक अनुमान के अनुसार 6 से 7 हजार क्विंटल कपास सीसीआई खरीद रहा है। आधे से ज्यादा वाहनों में वजन का घालमेल किया जा रहा है। कपास का वर्तमान भाव कम से कम 5400 से 5600 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल चल रहा है। कतार में खड़े 100 वाहनों में से माल खाली होने पर करीब 70 खाली वाहनों को तौलते समय उतने वजन के आदमी खड़े किए जाते हैं जितना वजन अंदर सेटिंग के दौरान दर्ज होता है। एक अनुमान के मुताबिक प्रतिदिन 200 क्विंटल कपास की कालाबाजारी बिचौलियों और सीसीअाई के कर्मचारी कर रहे हैं। जिसमें करीब 8 से 10 लाख रुपए की काली कमाई हो रही है। किसानों की शिकायत पर भास्कर टीम ने पूरे मामले का खुलासा किया।

एक क्विंटल वजन बढ़ाने के लिए ऐसे की गड़बड़ी
इंदौर रोड स्थित सारस जीनिंग मंगलवार दोपहर ढाई बजे मिनी ट्रक एमएच 04 एफबी 6256 का खाली वजन करने के बाद एक क्विंटल वजन कम पड़ रहा था। जिसकी पूर्ति के लिए करीब 80 किग्रा वजन के एक आदमी को कांटे पर खड़ा किया। फिर एक क्विंटल वजन पूरा नहीं हुआ तो एक युवक ने लात से दबाया जिससे वजन 1 क्विंटल बढ़ गया। वजन बढ़ा रहे लोगों ने कांटा देख ओके कर दिया।

वजन बढ़ाने 50 किलो वजन के युवक को कांटे पर खड़ा किया

हनुमान जीनिंग पर सोमवार शाम 4 बजे कपास खाली करके कांटे पर आए पिकअप के वजन में 50 किग्रा कम पड़ रहा था। गाड़ी का वजन बढ़ाने व कपास का वजन कम करने के लिए 50 किलो वजन के युवक को कांटे पर खड़ा किया। डेटा में वजन अपडेट होते ही युवक कांटे से बाहर हो गया। इस तरह यहां पर 100 में से 70 वाहनों के वजन में गड़बड़ी की गई। आरएच जीनिंग पर भी इसी तरह की गड़बड़ी सामने आ रही है।

इशारे को नहीं समझे तो माल सहित घर जाओ

बड़वाह के किसान शब्बीर हुसैन का मिनी ट्रक भर माल खाली हो रहा था। दस-बारह क्विंटल माल खाली होने के बाद सीसीआई के कर्मचारी कन्हैया पाटीदार ने कहा माल में नमी है। ये नहीं चलेगा जो माल नीचे गिर गया है उतना ही रहने दो बाकी वापस ले जाओ। दरअसल सीसीआई का कर्मचारी जो बोल रहा था उसकी बात को वाहन ड्राइवर समझ नहीं पाया और माल वापस ले जाना पड़ा। ड्राइवर ने कहा मैं मालिक नहीं हूं इसलिए निर्णय नहीं ले सकता।

