  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Khandwa
  Bringing In KBC, Winning Crores Was Not The Motive, But How The Small Workers Implement The Government's Schemes, It Was To Tell The Country.

अमिताभ से मन की बात:केबीसी में लाखाें, कराेड़ाें रुपए जीतना मकसद नहीं था, बल्कि छोटे कर्मचारी सरकार की योजनाओं का क्रियान्वयन कैसे करते हैं यह देश काे बताना था

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छह माह की प्रक्रिया के बाद हॉट सीट तक पहुंचे मोहना पंचायत के सचिव कौशलेंद्र सिंह तोमर, 40 हजार रुपए जीते

मैं देश को बताना चाहता था कि सरकार की योजनाओं का मैदान पर क्रियान्वयन में सबसे निचले पायदान के कर्मचारी कितनी मेहनत करते हैं। इसके लिए मुझे कौन बनेगा करोड़पति सबसे अच्छा मंच लगा। केबीसी सीजन 12 में मेरा रजिस्ट्रेशन हुआ। काेविड-19 के दौरान छह माह की प्रक्रिया के बाद मुझे हॉट सीट पर बैठने का मौका मिला। राशि जीतने की बजाय मैं अपने उद्देश्य में सफल रहा। यह कहना है पुनासा जनपद की ग्राम पंचायत मोहना में पदस्थ सचिव कौशलेंद्र सिंह तोमर का। हाल ही में वे केबीसी में भाग लेकर आए हैं। कौशलेंद्र ने बताया मैंने केबीसी के हर सीजन के एपीसोड देखे हैं। लॉकडाउन के दौरान अप्रैल में 12वें सीजन की प्रक्रिया प्रारंभ हुई। मैंने एप डाउनलोड कर 14 दिन तक सवालों के सही जवाब दिए। मई में मुझे कॉल आया कि आपका केबीसी में रजिस्ट्रेशन हो गया है। पहले विश्वास नहीं हुआ। सोचा फर्जी कॉल आया है। मैंने कॉल बीच में ही काट दिया। दो घंटे बाद फिर कॉल आया। मेरे बेटे के कहने पर मैंने कॉल अटैंड किया और उनके बताए अनुसार ऑनलाइन फार्म भर दिया और मेरा नंबर लग गया। लंबी प्रक्रिया के बाद हॉट सीट तक पहुंचा और 14 प्रश्नों के जवाब सही दिए। मेरा उद्देश्य लाखों या करोड़ों रुपए जीतना नहीं बल्कि देश के लोगों तक अपनी बात पहुंचाना था, जिसमें मैं सफल रहा।

कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई, क्वारेंटाइन रहना पड़ा
समाजशास्त्र में पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट कौशलेंद्र ने बताया 21 सितंबर को ही मैं मुंबई पहुंच गया था। होटल में कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया। 23 को रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। 14 दिन क्वारेंटाइन रहना पड़ा। इसके बाद रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने पर 6 अक्टूबर को होटल में लौटे। घर आने का सोच ही रहे थे कि फोन आया कि रात में ही शूटिंग होगी। गोरेगांव ईस्ट में मॉकपोल में छठवीं बार में नंबर लगा।

इस तरह चली चयन प्रक्रिया

  • 24 अप्रैल को सोनी टीवी पर केबीसी 12वें सीजन का विज्ञापन आया। 14 दिन तक 14 सवालों के जवाब दिए।
  • 16 मई को चयन होने की सूचना फोन पर मिली।
  • 25 मई को फोन कर बताया गया कि 5 जून को ऑडिशन होगा।
  • केबीसी फार्मेट में जीवन के बारे में जानकारी दी, 20 सवालों के जवाब दिए और 6 वीडियो बनवाए।
  • 4 जुलाई को सूचना दी गई कि 9 जुलाई को इंटरव्यू होगा।
  • अगस्त में पुन: पत्नी के साथ इंटरव्यू के लिए मुंबई बुलाया गया। यहां मेरा चयन हो गया।
  • 21 सितंबर को प्लेन के टिकट मिल गए।
  • 6 अक्टूबर को शूटिंग हुई तो पहले मेरा नंबर लग गया और हॉट सीट पर बैठने का मौका मिला।
  • 26 अक्टूबर को कार्यक्रम का प्रसारण हुआ। जिसमें वे 40 हजार रुपए जीते।
