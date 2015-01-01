पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कला महोत्सव:कला व संस्कृति के बिना पूरी शिक्षा की कल्पना नहीं कर सकते

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
संस्कृति ने हमें पाला है, इनसे दूर मत हाेईये, हमारी संस्कृति, लोककला मातृशक्ति है। ये हमारी जड़े हैं, जीवन का आधार है, नदी, वायु, सूरज, अग्नि काे हम वर्षों से पूजते आए हैं। शिक्षक जो स्कूल-काॅलेज की कक्षाओं में पढ़ाते हैं, वो संपूर्ण शिक्षा नहीं है, हमारी कला व संस्कृति के बिना संपूर्ण शिक्षा की कल्पना नहीं की जा सकती। निमाड़ी है तो निमाड़ है, हिंदी है तो हिन्दुस्तान है। शिक्षक मानता है कि उन्होंने जो पढ़ाया बच्चे, परीक्षा में वैसा का वैसा ही लिखें और इसी के आधार पर सर्वश्रेष्ठ का चयन किया जाता है, लेकिन यह व्यावहारिक नहीं है। छैगांवमाखन स्थित डॉ. सीवी रामन विश्वविद्यालय परिसर में कुलपति अमिताभ सक्सेना ने निमाड़ी की संस्कृति एवं लोककला के प्रोत्साहन पर बल देते हुए यह बात कही। छैगांवमाखन स्थित विश्वविद्यालय परिसर में आयोजित ‘टैगोर अंतरराष्ट्रीय साहित्य एवं कला महोत्सव’ के अंतर्गत आयोजित निमाड़ संस्कृति (लोकगीत) एवं काव्यपाठ के अंतर्गत विश्वविद्यालय के कुलसचिव रवि चतुर्वेदी ने कहा कि ग्रामीण संगठित रहते हुए अपनी लोककला और संस्कृति के माध्यम से संगठित रहने का प्रयास करता उसकी पहचान उसकी भाषा और संस्कृति से ही होती है। निमाड़ी काव्यपाठ के अंतर्गत शुक्रवार को विश्वविद्यालय परिसर में सुनील चौरे (उपमन्यु), निशि तिवारी, दीपक चाकरे और रचना जोशी ने काव्य पाठ किया। कार्यक्रम का आयोजन ऑनलाइन जूम वेबिनार पर किया गया। संचालन डाॅ. आरती शर्मा ने किया। आभार सहा. कुलसचिव (प्रशासन) लुकमान मसूद ने माना।

