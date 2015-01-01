पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भीषण दुर्घटना:कार-बाइक भिड़ंत: देवर-भाभी और कार ड्राइवर की मौत

खंडवा38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अमरावती हाईवे पर ग्राम लछोरा के पास शनिवार दोपहर भीषण दुर्घटना में कार के अगले भाग के परखच्चे उड़ गए

अमरावती हाईवे पर शनिवार दोपहर कार व बाइक की भिड़ंत में तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई। मरने वालों में एक महिला भी शामिल है। दुर्घटना इतनी भयावह हुई कि कार के परखच्चे उड़ गए और कार ड्राइवर की भी मौत हो गई। बाइक पर सवार देवर-भाभी बाइक सहित फुटबॉल की तरह उड़े। देवर ने मौके पर ही दम तोड़ दिया, जबकि भाभी व कार ड्राइवर को गंभीर अवस्था में अस्पताल रवाना किया। जिनकी अस्पताल पहुंचने से पहले ही मौत हो गई। जानकारी के मुताबिक दुर्घटना दोपहर करीब एक बजे की है। कार एमपी 12 केएन 9718 खंडवा से सिंगोट की ओर जा रही थी। इस दौरान बाइक एमपी 12 एमडब्ल्यू 3773 पर रवि पिता जगन भिलाला (19) अपनी भाभी गुड्‌डी बाई निवासी कोटाघाट सिंगोट के साथ खंडवा की ओर आ रहा था। जबकि इनाेवा का ड्राइवर अनूप पिता दिलीप राव काेरे निवासी पथराेड़ थाने के पीछे, जिला अमरावती, खंडवा से अमरावती जा रहा था। इसी दाैरान बाइक और इनाेवा वाहन की जाेरदार भिड़ंत हाे गई। बाइक से भिड़ंत के बाद चार पहिया वाहन पेड़ से जा टकराया। इसमें ड्राइवर सहित बाइक सवार दाेनाें देवर-भाभी की माैत हाे गई। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के अनुसार दोनों ही वाहनों की गति काफी तेज थी। पिपलौद पुलिस ने मर्ग कायम किया है।

जीजा ने शाम पांच बजे की शिनाख्त
मृतक अनूप काेरे की देर शाम तक शिनाख्त नहीं हाे पा रही थी। सूचना मिलते ही देड़तलाई निवासी अनूप के जीजा गाेपाल विनायक कापसे ने डेड बाॅडी की शिनाख्त की। जिला अस्पताल में शव का पाेस्टमार्टम करने के बाद शव अमरावती ले गए। देवर-भाभी कोटाघाट सिंगोट से खंडवा की ओर आ रहे थे। इनके भी पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजन ले गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें