पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भारत निर्वाचन आयोग:फोटो निर्वाचक नामावली के लिए दावे-आपत्ति 25 से

खंडवा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देशानुसार दिनांक 1 जनवरी 2021 की अर्हता तिथि को दृष्टिगत रखते हुए फोटो निर्वाचक नामावली के विशेष संक्षप्ति पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम में संशोधन किया है। भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के नए कार्यक्रम अनुसार 25 नवंबर 2020 को निर्वाचक नामावली का प्रारूप प्रकाशन किया जाना है। दावे आपत्तियां दर्ज करने की अवधि 25 नवंबर 2020 से 24 दिसंबर 2020, विशेष कैम्प की तिथि 12 दिसंबर 2020 एवं 13 दिसंबर 2020 तथा 19 दिसंबर 2020 एवं 20 दिसंबर 2020 निर्धारित की गई है। दावे आपत्तियों का निराकरण 7 जनवरी 2021 तक एवं निर्वाचक नामावली का विभिन्न पैरामीटरों पर परीक्षण एवं अंतिम प्रकाशन की अनुमति प्राप्त करने की तिथि तथा डेटाबेस को अद्यतन करने की तिथि 14 जनवरी 2021 है। निर्वाचक नामावली का अंतिम प्रकाशन 15 जनवरी 2021 को होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें