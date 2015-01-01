पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा:18 दिसंबर से 10वीं और 12वीं की शुरू होने वाली हैं कक्षाएं, डीईओ ने जारी किए आदेश

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • 40 की क्षमता वाले क्लास रूम में बैठेंगे 20 छात्र

कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण की रोकथाम के साथ 18 दिसंबर से 10वीं और 12वीं की नियमित कक्षाएं शुरू हो रही हैं। हालांकि संक्रमण न फैले इसके लिए स्कूल प्रबंधन को कक्षाओं में सीमित संख्या में विद्यार्थियों को उचित दूरी पर बैठाना होगा। यदि एक कक्षा की क्षमता 40 विद्यार्थियों की है तो वहां पर केवल 20 ही छात्र-छात्राएं एक बार में बैठेंगे।

इतना हीं नहीं यदि छात्र संख्या ज्यादा हुई तो नियमित कक्षाओं में अलग-अलग सेक्शन बनाए जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों की पढ़ाई प्रभावित न हो इसके लिए कोर्स के हिसाब से सप्ताह में कक्षाएं तय होंगी। इधर, डीईओ ने सभी स्कूलों को कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के बचाव के साथ शासन के आदेश के मुताबिक नियमित कक्षाएं शुरू करने के आदेश दिए हैं। डीईओ ने कहा स्कूलों में सामूहिक गतिविधियां न की जाए। दो बच्चों के बीच सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन किया जाए। शाला में साफ सफाई व सैनिटाइजेशन नियमित रूप से हो तथा स्कूलों में हाथ धोने की पर्याप्त व्यवस्था की जाए।

इस बार 84 की जगह 106 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर परीक्षाएं : इस बार 10वीं में नियमित 18299 अाैर स्वाध्यायी 2081 सहित 20380 छात्र-छात्राएं हैं। वहीं 12वीं में नियमित 10877 व स्वाध्यायी 2290 सहित कुल 13167 विद्यार्थी हैं। इस बार कोरोना के कारण पिछले साल के मुकाबले 22 परीक्षा केंद्र बढ़े हैं। जिसके कारण अब परीक्षा केंद्रों की संख्या 84 से बढ़कर 106 हो गई है। 18 दिसंबर से 10वीं-12वीं की लगेंगी कक्षाएं

  • कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम सहित अन्य सुविधाओं के साथ 10वीं-12वीं की कक्षाएं 18 दिसंबर से शुरू करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। सभी प्राचार्यों काे इस संबंध में निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

- संजीव भालेराव, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी

मास्क लगाना और पानी की बाेतल लाना अनिवार्य

सभी स्कूलों में बच्चे मास्क लगाकर ही आएंगे। विद्यार्थी अपने साथ पानी की बाेतल लाएं और कक्षा में एक निश्चित स्थान पर ही बैठें। स्कूलों से उपयोग किए गए मास्क व अन्य संक्रमित कचरा एकत्र करने के लिए नगर निगम व्यवस्था करेगा। इन्हें एकत्र करने के लिए परिसर में डस्टबिन की व्यवस्था की जाए। स्कूलों के छात्रावासों में भी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन किया जाए।

