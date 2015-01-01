पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021:कचरे के पहाड़ हटाकर मैदान साफ किया; अब हरियाली के लिए मिट्‌टी डाल साढ़े 3 हजार वर्गफीट में लगाएंगे पौधे

खंडवा18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फिकल स्लज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट के पास करीब साढ़े तीन हजार स्क्वेयर फीट में घास और पौधे लगाने की निगम तैयारी कर रहा है।
  • एक महीने में ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड पर दिखाई देगी हरियाली, किनारे पर भी लगाए जा रहे बांस के पौधे
  • ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड के मध्य में रोड किनारे लगा रहे गुलमोहर और अन्य प्रजातियों के पौधे

ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड में पूरे शहर का कचरा वर्षों से पटका जा रहा है। यहां कचरे के पहाड़ बन गए थे। इन्हीं पहाड़ों के एक हिस्से को निगम ने हटाकर मैदान साफ कर दिया है। जिस क्षेत्र से कचरा हटा दिया, वहां अब हरियाली के लिए मिट्‌टी डालकर करीब साढ़े तीन हजार स्क्वेयर फीट में पौधे और घास लगाने की तैयारी की जा रही है।

यह काम एक महीने में पूरा हो जाएगा। इसके साथ ही जिस स्थान पर पौधे लगाने की तैयारी की जा रही है, उसके सामने वाले हिस्से से भी अब पुराना कचरा हटाया जा रहा है, ताकि आने वाले समय में कचरे के पहाड़ों की जगह हरे-भरे पेड़े पौधे दिखाई दे। मैदान साफ होने पर आने वाले में हरियाली का दायरा बढ़ाया जाएगा। ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड के किनारे पीले बांस के पौधे लगाए जा रहे हैं। वहीं मुख्य गेट से ट्रॉमेल, फिकल स्लज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट और गीला कचरे से खाद बनाने वाली मशीन तक पहुंचने वाले मार्ग के किनारे भी गुलमोहर सहित अन्य प्रजातियों के पौधे लगाए जा रहे हैं। इसके लिए सड़क किनारे करीब 10 फीट तक कचरा हटाकर मिट्‌टी डाली जा रही है ताकि ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड में प्रवेश करते ही हरियाली नजर आ सके।

नए के साथ ही पुराने कचरे का किया जा रहा निपटान
शहर से रोज निकल रहे करीब 30 से 35 टन कचरे के साथ ही बरसों से पड़े पुराने कचरे का भी निपटान किया जा रहा है। इसके लिए ट्रॉमेल मशीन में जेसीबी से कचरा डालने के साथ ही मशीन से कचरा अलग-अलग करने के लिए ठेकेदार के करीब आठ कर्मचारी यहां सतत कार्य कर रहे हैं। ताकि समय पर व्यवस्थित ढंग से ट्रॉमेल का उपयोग कर खाद बनाने के साथ ही कचरे को रिसाइकिल किया जा सके।

ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड में बढ़ा रहे हरियाली, लगाएंगे पौधे
ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड के एक हिस्से में हरियाली बढ़ा रहे हैं। इसके आसपास के क्षेत्र से भी कचरा हटाकर आने वाले समय में वहां पौधे लगाएंगे। मध्य में सड़क किनारे मिट्‌टी डालकर पौधे लगाएंगे। यहां बन रही खाद बचने के लिए भी कार्य योजना बनाई जा रही।
शाहीन खान, प्रभारी स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी, नगर निगम

ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड में यह का भी किए जा रहे काम

  • ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड के मुख्य गेट के एक तरफ करीब 50 मीटर लंबी नाली बनाई जा रही है। इससे कचरे से निकलने वाला पानी बारिश में परिसर में फैलने की बजाए व्यवस्थित रूप से बह सके।
  • गीले कचरे से खाद बनाने के लिए लगाई आधुनिक मशीन के पास 21 बाय 21 फीट का प्लेटफार्म भी बनाया जाएगा। इसका काम भी जल्दी ही शुरू हो जाएगा। इसमें गीला कचरा रखने के बाद फिर मशीन में डालकर खाद बनाई जाएगी।
  • ट्रॉमेल मशीन से निकली मिट्‌टी और फिकल स्लज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट की खाद बेचने की तैयारी की जा रही है। करीब 10 ट्रॉली खाद यहां तैयार हो गया है।
  • मटेरियल रिकवरी सेंटर में भी कचरे से निकल रहे कांच, कागज, प्लास्टिक और अन्य वस्तुओं को अलग-अलग कर रिसाइकिल करने के लिए फैक्ट्रियों में भेजा जा रहा है।
