धुंध में शहर:24 घंटे में शुरू होगा शीत लहर का दौर

खंडवा30 मिनट पहले
  • पांच दिनों से शहर में छा रही है धुंध, मावठा बरसने के बाद से हुई थी शुरूआत

पांच दिनों से शहर में धुंध छा रही है। दो दिन मावठा बरसने के बाद सुबह की शुरूआत धुंध से हाे रही है। दाेपहर में कुछ देर माैसम साफ हाेने के बाद शाम को चारों तरफ धुंध ही नजर आ रही है। मौसम वैज्ञानिक गुरुदत्त मिश्रा के मुताबिक प्रदेश के उपर चक्रवात बना था। इस कारण बादल छाए थे। इसका असर बुधवार को खत्म हो गया। अगले 24 घंटे के बाद निमाड़ अंचल सहित प्रदेश के कई हिस्सों में शीतलहर का दौर शुरू हो जाएगा। बादल छंटने के बाद कोहरा छाना भी शुरू हो जाएगा। पिछले 24 घंटों में न्यूनतम तापमान 1 डिग्री व अधिकतम 2 डिग्री सेल्सियस गिरा। बुधवार को दिन का पारा 25.5 व रात का 15.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक अगले 24 घंटे बाद 4 से 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक लुढ़कने की संभावना है। सात घंटे बाद दोपहर 1.45 बजे निकली धूप : बुधवार दोपहर ठीक पौने दो बजे बादलों की आड़ से सूरज निकला। शाम चार बजे तक हल्की धूप रही। धीरे-धीरे कोहरे के बादल सिमटते गए और सूर्यास्त होने तक ठंडी हवा का दौर शुरू हो गया। इस दौरान लोगों को ठिठुरन का अहसास हुआ। खंडवा में बुधवार सुबह 17 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से सर्द हवा चली।

जानिए... 10.48 घंटे का दिन और 13.12 घंटे की रात
उत्तरी हवा निमाड़ में आ रही है। बादलों के बीच 8 घंटे तक सूरज छिप रहा है। इस कारण सूरज की किरणें सीधे जमीन पर नहीं आ रही है। इस कारण ठंडी हवा चल रही है। दिन छोटे व रात बड़ी है। दिन की लंबाई 10.48 घंटे व 13.12 घंटे की है।

फसल : गेहूं-चने के लिए फायदेमंद रहा मावठा
दो दिन तक हुई मावठे की बारिश और उसके बाद ठंडी हवा रबी की प्रमुख फसल गेहूं व चने के लिए अमृत का काम कर गई। वरिष्ठ कृषि वैज्ञानिक सुभाष रावत ने बताया रबी की फसलों को पानी की आवश्यकता थी। जो कि समय पर मिल गया। मावठे की बारिश से जमीन में नमी आ गई। अब आने वाले दिनों में ओंस की बूंदों के कारण मिट्‌टी में पर्याप्त नमी बन जाएगी। किसानों को बार-बार पानी देने की आवश्यकता नहीं होगी।

कोरोना : वृद्धि के लिए इस तरह का मौसम अनुकूल
कोरोना की वृद्धि के लिए ये मौसम अनुकूल है। ऐसे में कोरोना अपना प्रसार कर सकता है। डॉक्टर की हिदायत का सतर्कता से पालन करें। इसमें वायरस जल्दी से ग्रोथ करते हैं। पूर्व में जो पॉजिटिव होकर ठीक हो गए हैं, उनको इस मौसम में डबल से कोरोना हो सकता है या फिर उन्हें कोरोना नहीं होगा तो उनके लंग्स में संक्रमण हो सकता है। इसलिए जिन्हें कोरोना हो चुका है वे ज्यादा सावधानी बरतें, कोई भी शिकायत होने पर तुरंत डॉक्टर की सलाह ले।

स्वास्थ्य : बीमार हैं तो घर से निकलने से करें परहेज
आने वाले दिनों में न्यूनतम तापमान में काफी गिरावट आएगी। सर्द हवा चलेगी ऐसे में खून गाढ़ा होने लगता है। कोरोना से ठीक हो चुके मरीज व मधुमेह के मरीजों को इस मौसम में विशेष सतर्कता बरतने की आवश्यकता है। सर्दी में ब्रेन व हार्ट अटैक सुबह 4 से 7 बजे के बीच होता है। आवश्यक है कि बीमार, बुजुर्ग या ऐसे लोग जिन्हें हार्ट या मधुमेह की शिकायत है वे सुबह धूप निकलने के बाद मार्निंग वॉक पर निकले।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू

वाहनों व कारखानों के धुएं व धूल-मिट्‌टी से बन रही धुंध
एक्सपर्ट के अनुसार मौसम की ये धुंध स्वास्थ्य के लिए खतरनाक साबित हो सकती है। इसमें सावधानी बरतने की आवश्यकता है। चेस्ट रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. शुभम दीक्षित के मुताबिक धुंध या कोहरा वातावरण के अपशिष्ठ जैसे वाहनों व कारखानों का धुंआ और धूल-मिट्‌टी को सेटल नहीं होने देता। वातावरण में जमा देता है। इसी से धुंध बनती है। धुंध श्वास के माध्यम से एलर्जी के मरीजों की परेशानी बढ़ा देता है। अभी जो धुंध छा रही है, वह नुकसान दायक है। इसमें धूल के कण जहरीले हैं। ये धुंध वातावरण में मिल नहीं पाती। अति ठंड पड़ना अच्छा है लेकिन उसमें हवाएं नहीं चलना चाहिए। ये स्वास्थ्य के लिए नुकसानदायक है। बच्चों को इससे निमोनिया, अस्थमा हो जाता है।

