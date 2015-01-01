पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021:वीडियो कॉलिंग से आयुक्त कर रहे सार्वजनिक और सामुदायिक शौचालय की निगरानी, ले रहे फीडबैक

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
खानशाहवली वार्ड में सफाई व्यवस्था का निरीक्षण आयुक्त भट्‌ट ने किया।

शहर को स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021 में बेहतर रैंकिंग मिले इसके लिए आयुक्त हिमांशु भट्‌ट द्वारा प्रतिदिन अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में आकस्मिक निरीक्षण कर सफाई व्यवस्था देखी जा रही है। इसके साथ ही सार्वजनिक और सामुदायिक शौचालयों की निगरानी भी वीडियो कॉलिंग से की जा रही है।

निगम द्वारा संचालित शौचालयों में पानी की व्यवस्था और फीडबैक मशीनों के रखरखाव, हैंडवाश और साबुन की उपलब्धता, डस्टबिन की सफाई, प्रकाश व्यवस्था सहित अन्य सुविधाओं की हकीकत देखने के लिए निगम आयुक्त संबंधित क्षेत्रों के वार्ड जमादार और जोन प्रभारी से वीडियो कॉलिंग कर नियमित रूप से देख रहे हैं ताकि ओडीएफ प्लस प्लस के लिए होने वाले सर्वेक्षण में किसी तरह की कमी नहीं रह सके। निगम आयुक्त द्वारा वीडियो कॉलिंग के दौरान किसी तरह की कमी होने पर तत्काल व्यवस्था में सुधार के लिए संबंधित अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों को निर्देश दिए जा रहे हैं।

मंगलवार को प्रात: कालीन भ्रमण के दौरान श्री दादाजी धूनीवाले वार्ड में 10 नंबर गेट के सामुदायिक शौचालय का कार्य देख रहे वार्ड जमादार विजय वर्मा को वीडियो कॉल कर शौचालय की स्थिति देखी। इस दौरान आयुक्त ने तत्काल फीडबैक मशीन लगाने के निर्देश दिए। इसी तरह नागचून रोड पर हजरत खानशाह वली वार्ड का निरीक्षण किया। निगमायुक्त ने सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर कचरा डालने वाली एक बुजुर्ग महिला को समझाइश दी कि वार्ड में आने वाली डोर-टू-डोर कचरा कलेक्शन वाहन में ही कचरा डालें।

निरीक्षण के दौरान प्रभारी स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी शाहीन खान को नाले-नालियों की सफाई कराने और कच्चे नालों को बनाए जाने हेतु प्रभारी कार्यपालन यंत्री को प्रस्ताव भेजने के निर्देश दिए सड़क किनारे सीमेंट कंक्रीट ब्लॉक लगाने के लिए सहायक यंत्री एचआर पांडे को निर्देश दिए। इस अवसर पर जोन प्रभारी जाफर अहमद भी साथ थे।

निगरानी के उद्देश्य से कर रहे वीडियो कॉलिंग

सभी वार्डों की निगरानी करने के उद्देश्य से वार्ड के जमादारों और जोन प्रभारी अधिकारियों से वीडियो कॉलिंग कर देख रहे हैं, कमियां होने पर तत्काल सुधार भी करवा रहे हैं।

हिमांशु भट्‌ट, आयुक्त, नगर निगम

