रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत:52 लाख रुपए के मनरेगा कार्यों का रिकार्ड गायब होने की जांच में हुई पुष्टि

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्राम पंचायत शिवरिया में रिकार्ड गायब करने वाले दोषियों पर कार्रवाई की मांग

हरसूद जनपद पंचायत की ग्राम पंचायत शिवरिया में मनरेगा योजना वर्ष 2009-10 का मूल रिकार्ड गायब कर दिया गया है। इस बात की पुष्टि कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर गठित जांच दल के प्रतिवेदन से हुई है। शिवरिया पंचायत में पद से पृथक किए गए तत्कालीन सचिव अतिरिक्त प्रभार शैलेन्द्र महोदय ने इस रिकार्ड गायब करने वाले जिम्मेदार लोगों पर कार्रवाई की मांग की है। उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री, पंचायत मंत्री, राज्य मानव अधिकार आयोग सहित पंचायत विभाग के आला अधिकारियों को ज्ञापन भेजा है। शैलेन्द्र महोदय ने बताया शिवरिया पंचायत में अनियमितता को लेकर केस हाईकोर्ट में लंबित है। मनरेगा योजना का 2009-10 का मूल रिकार्ड गायब होने की शिकायत तत्कालीन कलेक्टर तन्वी सुन्द्रियाल से की थी। उन्होंने पत्र क्रमांक 8137 दिनांक 25 जुलाई 19 के जरिये मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए जिला स्तरीय जांच दल गठित किया था। जिसमें परियोजना अधिकारी वाटरशेड राजेन्द्र कोसरिया, लेखाधिकारी जिला पंचायत मनीष तंवर व पंचायत समन्वयक हरीश मौर्य को शामिल किया गया है। जांच दल ने जांच के बाद प्रतिवेदन प्रस्तुत कर दिया है। जिसमें जांच दल ने 29 अगस्त 2020 को प्रस्तुत किए प्रतिवेदन में इस बात की पुष्टि कर दी है कि शिवरिया पंचायत का 52 लाख के मनरेगा के विभिन्न कार्यों का रिकार्ड गायब है। गठित जांच दल द्वारा जांच रिपोर्ट सौंपी गई है। उसमें उल्लेख किया है कि शिवरिया पंचायत के वर्तमान प्रभारी सचिव, तत्कालीन समन्वयक, एपीओ एवं वर्तमान एपीओ मनरेगा ने रिकार्ड की जानकारी होने से मना कर दिया है। जांच रिपोर्ट मे उल्लेख किया गया है कि बिना रिकार्ड उपलब्धता के राशि 2523275 रुपए जिसमें 88885 रुपए की पुलिस रिपोर्ट दर्ज तथा 2434387 रुपए का वसूली प्रकरण बनाकर वसूली आदेश निकाला जाना संभव नहीं है।

72 पंचायतों का संचालन करने वाला जप भवन दो साल से अधूरा, फील्ड हॉस्टल के बिल्डिंग में हो रहा संचालित

पुनासा | पूर्व विधायक लोकेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने मांधाता विधानसभा क्षेत्र में अपने कार्यकाल की समाप्ति के अंतिम वर्ष में कई निर्माण कार्यों के लिए भूमिपूजन किए थे, लेकिन अधिकांश निर्माण कार्य भूमिपूजन और शिलान्यास तक ही सिमटकर रह गए। उन्हीं में से एक भवन ऐसी जगह अधूरा पड़ा है, जहां तहसील स्तरीय सभी विभागों के कार्यालय एक ही परिसर में संचालित हैं। इस निर्माणाधीन जनपद कार्यालय भवन का भूमिपूजन व शिलान्यास मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने 6 सितंबर 2018 को पुनासा में आयोजित कार्यक्रम के दौरान किया था। 80 लाख की लागत से बनने जा रहे इस भवन का निर्माण एक साल में पूरा करना था, लेकिन 2 साल से अधिक समय बीत चुका है, अब भी अधूरा पड़ा है। ठेकेदार ने भवन अर्थ वर्क से शुरू कर प्लिंथ पर लाकर रोक दिया। दोबारा इस भवन का निर्माण शुरू हुआ। जिसमें दीवारें उठीं और फिर काम रुक गया। इधर, आरईएस के जिम्मेदार अफसर राशि आवंटित नहीं होने की बात कह रहे हैं। वर्तमान में जनपद कार्यालय भवन फील्ड हॉस्टल के भवन में संचालित हो रहा है। जनपद कार्यालय के मुताबिक यहां पर न मीटिंग हाॅल है न जनपद अध्यक्ष का कक्ष। उपाध्यक्ष कक्ष और न ही वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग रूम है। एग्जीक्यूटिव इंजीनियर एस.एल. धुर्वे ने कहा समय पर राशि का आवंटन नहीं होने से काम अधूरा पड़ा है। राशि आवंटित होने के बाद ही काम शुरू हो पाएगा।

