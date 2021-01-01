पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Khandwa
  • Congress Observers Will Come To Mundi On Sunday, Will Weigh The Pulse Of The Contenders In The Election

नगरी निकाय चुनाव:कांग्रेस पर्यवेक्षक रविवार को मूंदी आएंगे, चुनाव में दावेदारों की नब्ज टटोलेंगे

खंडवा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगरी निकाय चुनाव की आहट के बीच रविवार दोपहर को नार्मदीय धर्मशाला में कांग्रेस पर्यवेक्षक अभिषेक सिंह बदनावर आएंगे। वे निकाय चुनाव लड़ने वाले दावेदारों की नब्ज टटोलेंगे। वरिष्ठ जनों से विचार विमर्श भी करेंगे। कांग्रेस पर्यवेक्षक के आगमन को लेकर तैयारियां शुरू हो गई। निकाय चुनाव लड़ने वाले दावेदार भी सक्रिय हो गए। रविवार दोपहर 1 बजे बैठक में कांग्रेस के उप चुनाव प्रत्याशी उत्तम पाल सिंह, ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष केवल राम पटेल, नगर अध्यक्ष दिनेश मालवीय सहित वरिष्ठ और कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहेंगे।

