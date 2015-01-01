पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विद्यार्थियों को प्रवेश:अंतिम चरण में उत्कृष्ट कॉलेज का निर्माण,जूनापानी के पास बन रहा नया कॉलेज, नए शिक्षण सत्र 2021-22 से मिलेगा विद्यार्थियों को प्रवेश

खंडवा
जूनापानी के पास बन रहे उत्कृष्ट कॉलेज का निर्माण अंतिम चरण में है। पीआईयू ने कॉलेज की निर्माण से अधिक खर्च होने पर रिवाइज इस्टीमेट शासन को भेजा है। जूनापानी के पास 10 एकड़ में 8 करोड़ से अधिक की लागत से बन रहे कॉलेज में नवीन शैक्षणिक सत्र 2021-22 से विद्यार्थियों को प्रवेश मिलेगा। कॉलेज का निर्माण 30 जून 2020 तक होना था, लेकिन बजट के अभाव का हवाला देकर पीआईयू ने निर्माण रोक दिया। यदि शासन ने बजट की स्वीकृति दे दी तो एक महीने के भीतर कॉलेज उच्च शिक्षा विभाग को हैंडओवर हो जाएगा।

कॉलेज (उच्च शिक्षा उत्कृष्टता संस्थान) में प्रशासनिक परीक्षाओं के लिए लोक प्रशासन एवं फायनेंस के सेक्टर की पढ़ाई होगी। कॉलेज में स्नातक विषय बीए, बीएससी, बीकॉम में ऑनर्स डिग्री दी जाएगी। वहीं स्नातकोत्तर विषय में एमफिल गणित में होगी। पीजी में एमए लोक प्रशासन एवं पोस्ट ग्रेजुएशन डिप्लोमा इन प्रोजेक्ट फायनेंस एंड एनालिसिस (पीजीडीपीएफए) की पढ़ाई होगी।

अब तक यह विषय जिले के विद्यार्थियों को पढ़ने के लिए बाहर जाना पड़ता था। कॉलेज प्रबंधन अपना कोर्स भी खुद ही डिजाइन करेगा। इनकी सीटें सीमित रहेंगी और मैरिट के आधार पर यहां दाखिले होंगे। कॉलेज विभिन्न विषय के विशेषज्ञ शिक्षक रखे जाएंगे। कॉलेज में एडवांस कोर्स संचालित होंगे। इसलिए यहां सेमेस्टर सिस्टम से परीक्षाएं संचालित होंगी। विद्यार्थियों को विभिन्न प्रोजेक्ट पर कार्य भी करना होंगे। पढ़ाई के बेहतर अवसर मिलेंगे, कर सकेंगे प्रशासनिक परीक्षाओं की तैयारी

फिलहाल जिले के किसी भी सरकारी कॉलेज में यूजी स्तर पर आनर्स की डिग्री नहीं दी जाती है। प्रदेश में एक मात्र एक्सीलेंस कॉलेज भोपाल में संचालित है। उच्च शिक्षा विभाग भोपाल की तर्ज पर जिले में एक एक्सीलेंस कॉलेज जूनापानी में खोला रहा है। एक्सीलेंस कॉलेज खुल जाने से विद्यार्थियों को परंपरागत कोर्स से हटकर कॅरियर के लिए पढ़ाई के बेहतर अवसर मिलेंगे। प्रशासनिक परीक्षाओं की तैयारियों के साथ कॉलेज में संचालित विषय रोजगारपरक होंगे।
पीआईयू ने भेजा एक करोड़ के अतिरिक्त का बजट
^पीआईयू ने कॉलेज निर्माण में अधिक खर्च होने पर एक करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का बजट भेजा है। जिसे हमने शासन को स्वीकृति के लिए दिया है।
डॉ.मुकेश जैन, प्राचार्य, एसएन कॉलेज
बजट मिलने पर एक माह में कॉलेज कर देंगे हैंडओवर
^बजट न मिलने के कारण कॉलेज में अंतिम चरण का काम रुका हुआ है। यदि बजट मिल जाता है तो एक महीने के भीतर कॉलेज को हैंडओवर कर दिया जाएगा।
सतीश शर्मा, संभागीय परियोजना यंत्री, पीआईयू

