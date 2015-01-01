पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मूंदी में गड्ढाें से त्रस्त लोग:खंडवा-मूंदी सड़क मार्ग का निर्माण बंद, वाहन चालकों को हो रही परेशानी

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
खंडवा-मूंदी सड़क मार्ग का निर्माण एक सप्ताह से बंद कर दिया है।

खंडवा-मूंदी 32 किलोमीटर सड़क निर्माण कार्य 1 सप्ताह से बंद है। इस कारण वाहन चालकों को आवागमन में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। काम बंद होने की शिकायतें विधायक नारायण पटेल को मिली तो उन्होंने नाराजगी जताई और फोन लगाकर ठेकेदार आशु जैन हरदा को फटकार लगाई। साथ ही जल्द निर्माण कार्य शुरू करने के निर्देश दिए।

गौरतलब है कि मूंदी से खंडवा तक सड़क रिनुअल का काम 5 करोड़ 85 लाख की लागत से हाेना है। ठेकेदार द्वारा पहले सड़क पर गड्ढे भरकर पैचवर्क किया गया। उसके बाद जावर मार्ग पर डामर कार्य किया गया, लेकिन ठेकेदार ने निर्माण कार्य बंद कर दिया। जिससे आवागमन में भी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। एमपीआरडीसी ने मूंदी से खंडवा तक रिनुअल की स्वीकृति दी।

रोड ठेकेदार को 31 मार्च 2021 तक निर्माण कार्य पूर्ण करने के निर्देश दिए गए, लेकिन ठेकेदार ने बिना सूचना के काम बंद कर दिया। विधायक नारायण पटेल ने कहा सड़क का निर्माण बंद होने की शिकायत मिली है। जल्द काम शुरू करवाया जाएगा।

ठेकेदार आशु जैन ने बताया बारिश के कारण निर्माण कार्य कुछ दिनों के लिए बंद किया था। संभवत: गुरुवार से काम फिर शुरू कराया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया बारिश में डामर कार्य नहीं किया जाता है। अब मौसम साफ होते ही सड़क निर्माण कार्य चालू किया जाएगा।

