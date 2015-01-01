पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना रिटर्न:शादी पर कोरोना का बंधन भारी, माफ कीजिए आप 200 के बाद वाली लिस्ट में है

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
कल देवउठनी ग्यारस है इसलिए बाजार में खरीदी के लिए उमड़ी भीड़।
  • कार्ड बंटे, मेहमानों की लिस्ट तैयार, इनकार किसे करे, बैंड, घोड़ी और धर्मशाला कैंसिल किए

कोरोना रिटर्न ने घरातियों के साथ बरातियों को भी उलझन में डाल दिया है। घराती इसलिए परेशान हैं कि 200 से ज्यादा लोगों को शादी की पत्रिकाएं बांट दी है और बराती इसलिए कि उनका नंबर 200 में है या इसके बाद। वहीं कुछ शादी वाले परिवारों ने कोरोना की नई गाइडलाइन जारी होने के बाद बैंड, घोड़ी और धर्मशाला की बुकिंग कैंसिल कर दी है।

हलवाई-कैटरिंग की मुश्किल, संख्या घटा रहे लोग
हलवाई-कैटरिंग एसो. के अध्यक्ष रितेश कपूर ने बताया पूरे परिसर बुक हो गए थे। हमने किराना सामान सहित तमाम व्यवस्थाएं करवा ली थीं। जिन्होंने बुकिंग करवा ली थी, वे लोग अब फोन लगाकर लोगों की संख्या घटा रहे हैं। पूरे परिसर की बजाय सिर्फ हॉल की मांग कर रहे हैं।

केस -1
धर्मशाला, घोड़ी और बैंड की बुकिंग कैंसिल की
आईटीआई के पास मालीपुरा स्थित एक परिवार में 19 दिसंबर को शादी है। इसमें शामिल होने के लिए उन्होंने 300 लोगों को पत्रिकाएं बांट दी थीं। जैसे ही कोरोना के नए आदेश आए, असमंजस में पड़ गए कि शादी में किसे बुलाए और किसे इनकार करे। इसलिए उन्होंने धर्मशाला, घोड़ी, बैंड की बुकिंग कैंसिल कर बयाना वापस ले लिया। यहां बारात धुलिया महाराष्ट्र से आनी है। अब ये लोग पास के ही मैदान में शादी कराने पर विचार कर रहे हैं।

केस -2
भाेपाल जानी है बारात, किसे इनकार करे
रामेश्वर क्षेत्र निवासी मयंक श्रीवास ने बताया 30 नवंबर काे मेरी शादी है। बारात भाेपाल जानी है। 300 लाेगाें के हिसाब से शादी के कार्ड बांट चुका हूं। तब कोरोना को लेकर सरकार की गाइडलाइन नहीं आई थी। अब मुश्किल ये हैं कि किसे बारात में लेकर जाए और किसे नहीं। 28 नवंबर से घर में कार्यक्रम है। हालांकि कोरोना को देखते हुए हम बाना नहीं निकाल रहे हैं। चुनाव के वक्त सरकार को कोरोना की याद नहीं आई। नियमों में थोड़ी और ढील देनी चाहिए।

.केस -3
चुनावी सभाओं में भीड़ थी क्या तब कोरोना नहीं था
पड़ावा निवासी अंजलि मिश्रा ने बताया 30 नवंबर काे मेरी बेटी का विवाह है। अहमदाबाद से बारात अाएगी। हमने 400 लाेगाें काे शादी के कार्ड बांट दिए हैं। काेरोना की गाइडलाइन अब आ रही है। वर पक्ष के यहां से पहले 70 लोग आने थे, अब 50 ही आएंगे। हमने जिन्हें कार्ड बांट दिए, पीले चावल रख दिए, अब उन लोगों को कैसे इनकार करें कि 200 लोगों के ही आने की अनुमति है। आप मत आना। चुनावी सभाओं में खूब भीड़ रही, क्या तब कोरोना नहीं था।

