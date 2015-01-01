पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Khandwa
  • Corporation Officer Commissioner Who Reached The Wards To Supervise Cleanliness Also Did Inspection, Yet Not Improved

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021:सफाई की निगरानी के लिए वार्डों में पहुंचे निगम अफसर आयुक्त ने भी किया निरीक्षण फिर भी नहीं सुधरी व्यवस्था

खंडवा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दुबे कॉलोनी में मुख्य रोड पर सुबह से शाम तक नहीं हुई सफाई, दिनभर सड़क पर पड़ा रहा कचरा

सफाई की निगरानी के लिए तैनात अधिकारी-कर्मचारी मंगलवार सुबह 7 बजे वार्डों में पहुंचे। इंजीनियर, लिपिक और अन्य कर्मचारियों ने अलग-अलग वार्डों में पहुंचकर जमादार के साथ की जा रही सफाई व्यवस्था देखी। बदहाल हो रही व्यवस्था की हकीकत सामने आने पर आयुक्त हिमांशु भट्‌ट ने भी सुबह आकस्मिक निरीक्षण किया। बावजूद इसके कुछ क्षेत्रों की व्यवस्था में कोई सुधार नहीं हुआ। दुबे कॉलोनी में मुख्य रोड पर न तो झाडू लगी न ही सड़क पर पड़ा कचरा उठाने कोई कर्मचारी आया। दिनभर सड़क पर कचरा पड़ा रहा। तैनात कर्मचारी विश्वेश्वर चौहान सुबह 7 बजे बाइक से क्षेत्र में अकेले ही घूमते नजर आए। इसी तरह पड़ावा क्षेत्र में मुख्य रोड के पास कचरे की गाड़ी में पहिया नहीं होने के कारण एक तरफ रखी रही। क्षेत्रवासियों ने बताया कि चार-पांच दिन से यह कचरा गाड़ी ऐसे ही पड़ी हुई है। निगम आयुक्त हिमांशु भट्ट ने निरीक्षण के दौरान शहर में बनाए जा रहे सुविधाघरों को भी देखा। वे भंडारिया रोड, माता चौक, जसवाड़ी रोड, अग्रसेन प्रतिमा तिराहा, कहारवाड़ी रोड, भगतसिंह चौक, मानसिंह मिल तिराहा, पंधाना रोड क्षेत्र में पहुंचे।

सेल्फी लेकर अपलोड करें, अनुपस्थित होने पर करें वेतन काटने की कार्रवाई
सफाई अभियान की निगरानी के लिए तैनात किए सभी अधिकारी-कर्मचारी अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में समय पर पहुंच जाए। इसके लिए आयुक्त ने नोडल अधिकारी जाकिर जाफरी से कहा कि सभी अधिकारी-कर्मचारी सुबह 7 बजे अपनी उपस्थिति जीपीएस मैप कैमरा से सेल्फी लेकर निरीक्षण दल के ग्रुप में अपलोड करें। अनुपस्थित अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों का आधे दिन का वेतन काटे जाने की कार्रवाई प्रस्तावित करें।

व्यवस्था में सुधार के लिए... आयुक्त ने कहा- सुविधाघरों का निर्माण जल्दी करें और लिखें स्वच्छता के संदेश

आयुक्त ने भंडारिया रोड क्षेत्र में बीएसएनएल कार्यालय के पास बनाए जा रहे सुविधाघर के निर्माण कार्य को देखा। इस दौरान स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के प्रभारी कार्यपालन यंत्री एचआर पांडे को निर्माण जल्दी पूरा कराने के निर्देश दिए। आयुक्त ने नाली की जालियों में सुधार कराकर मलबा निकलवाने के निर्देश जोन अधिकारी अजय पटेल को दिए। पंधाना रोड क्षेत्र में ताैल कांटा के पास बनाए यूरिनल में रंगाई-पुताई कर स्वच्छता के संदेश लिखने की बात अधिकारियों से कही। घासपुरा क्षेत्र में निरीक्षण के दौरान आयुक्त ने जोन प्रभारी मनीष पंजाबी से कहा कि प्रतिदिन दिन में दो बार यहां से मलबा हटाएं।

इन स्थानों पर बना रहे सुविधाघर
प्रभारी स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी शाहीन खान ने बताया कि स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021 के लिए डीईओ ऑफिस के पास, सिंधी कॉलोनी उद्यान, सिविल लाइंस जोन नंबर एक कार्यालय, रामेश्वर बगीचा, बीएसएनएल कार्यालय और पंधाना रोड तोल कांटे के पास नए सुविधाघर बनवाए जा रहे हैं।
यहां भी बनाए जाएंगे... इंदिरा चौक, इंदौर रोड, इंदौर नाका, रामनगर चौराहा तथा माता चौक के पास भी यूरिनल बनाए जाना प्रस्तावित हैं।
पूर्व पार्षद बोले- पदस्थ हैं 11 कर्मचारी, सात ही कर रहे काम
संतोषी माता वार्ड के पूर्व पार्षद राजेश यादव ने कहा कि क्षेत्र की सफाई व्यवस्था लगातार बिगड़ रही है। यहां 11 कर्मचारी पदस्थ हैं, लेकिन काम मुश्किल से सात ही कर्मचारी कर रहे हैं। जल्दी ही व्यवस्था नहीं सुधरी तो क्षेत्रवासियों के साथ विरोध प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा।
एक सप्ताह में सुधरेगी व्यवस्था
^मंगलवार सुबह भंडारिया रोड, इंदिरा चौक सहित अन्य क्षेत्रों का आकस्मिक निरीक्षण किया। निगरानी दल के सदस्य में विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में पहुंचे। संबंधित अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों को निर्देश दिए हैं। सफाई व्यवस्था एक सप्ताह में सुधर जाएगी।
हिमांशु भट्‌ट, आयुक्त, नगर निगम

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें