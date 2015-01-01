पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Khandwa
  • Corporation Officials Will Also Monitor, A Case Will Now Be Filed Against People Who Damage The Pipeline

नर्मदा जल योजना:निगम के अधिकारी भी करेंगे निगरानी, पाइप लाइन को नुकसान पहुंचाने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ अब दर्ज किया जाएगा केस

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बार-बार पाइप लाइन फूटने पर शहर में समस्या होने पर निगम आयुक्त ने की समीक्षा

पानी की समस्या का निराकरण करने के लिए सोमवार निगम आयुक्त हिमांशु भट्‌ट ने विश्वा कंपनी और निगम अफसरों के साथ समीक्षा की। सिविल लाइंस स्थित पंप हाउस स्थित विश्वा कंपनी के कार्यालय में यह बैठक हुई। इस दौरान आयुक्त ने कहा कि बार-बार पाइप लाइन फूटने से शहर में लोगों को समस्या हो रही है।

इसलिए अब विश्वा के कर्मचारियों के साथ ही निगम के अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों का एक दल गठित किया जाएगा। यह दल अपने स्तर पर पाइप लाइन की निगरानी करेगा। कहीं कोई व्यक्ति पाइप लाइन को नुकसान पहुंचाएगा तो उसके खिलाफ थाने में केस दर्ज कराया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर विश्वा कंपनी की ओर से प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर देवेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि खंडवा से चारखेड़ा के बीच में कुछ लोग सिंचाई के लिए पाइप लाइन को नुकसान पहुंचा रहे हैं। ऐसे लोगों की जानकारी पहले भी दी जा चुकी है। निगम अफसर भी मौके पर हकीकत देख चुके हैं। अकसर लाइन उन्हीं क्षेत्रों में फूटती है जहां नदी-नाले हैं। अभी रबी की बोवनी का समय चल रहा है। कुछ लोगों के पानी का इंतजाम नहीं है। कुएं खाली है इसके बावजूद सूखे-नदी नालों के पास वाले लोग भी बोवनी कर रहे हैं। लाइन को नुकसान पहुंचाने पर या तो ऐसे लोगों को स्कोर वाले से नदी में पानी छोड़ने से फायदा मिल जाता है या फिर नाले में पानी एकत्र होने पर वे सिंचाई कर लेते हैं। चर्चा के दौरान निर्णय लिया किया कि दिन रात पाइप लाइन की निगरानी विश्वा के साथ ही निगम के अधिकारी-कर्मचारी करेंगे। इस अवसर पर सहायक यंत्री संजय शुक्ला, राजेश गुप्ता, सुनील कुमार सहित अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद थे।
शहर में भी जोड़ी जाएंगी पाइप लाइन - आने वाले समय में किसी व्यक्ति को पानी की समस्या का सामना नहीं करना पड़े। इसके लिए जिन क्षेत्रों में पाइप लाइन अभी तक नहीं जुड़ पाई है। उन्हें अभी से जोड़ने के लिए तैयारी निगम कर रहा है। इसके साथ ही ऊंचाई वाले स्थानों पर अपेक्षित मात्रा में पानी सप्लाई करने के लिए ऐसे क्षेत्रों में वॉल्व भी लगाए जाएंगे।
प्रस्ताव बनाकर किया जाएगा सुधार
शहर के जिन क्षेत्रों में पानी की समस्या आ रही है। उसके निराकरण के लिए निगम और विश्वा के अधिकारी समन्वय बनाकर प्रस्ताव बनाएंगे। इसके बाद संबंधित क्षेत्रों में सुधार
किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें