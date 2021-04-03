पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कमाई का जरिया:कचरे से बनाई जा रही खाद से भी अब होगी निगम को आय

खंडवा4 घंटे पहले
  • पुराने और गीले कचरे में फिकल स्लज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट की खाद को खेती में कर सकते हैं उपयोग

शहर से निकल रहे कचरे से बनाई जा रही खाद से अब निगम को आय भी होगी। इसके लिए तैयारी चल रही है। ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड पर पुराने कचरे का निपटान किया जा रहा है। इससे निकल रही खाद के ढेर लग गए हैं। वहीं 24 घंटे में गीले कचरे से खाद भी सतत बनाई जा रही है। फिकल स्लज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट से भी खाद निकल रही है। इससे कुछ किसान करीब 12 ट्रॉली खाद एक हजार रुपए ट्रॉली के भाव से खरीद कर ले भी गए हैं। अब निगम ने टेंडर कर खाद बनाने

वाली विभिन्न संस्थाओं से ऑफर भी बुलवाए हैं, जल्दी शुरू हो जाएगा इलेक्ट्रॉनिक तौल कांटा
राजा हरिशचंद्र मुक्तिधाम पर निगम द्वारा लगवाया इलेक्ट्रॉनिक तौल कांटा जल्दी शुरू हो जाएगा। इस अत्याधुनिक तौल कांटे लिए इंटरनेट कनेक्शन के लिए ई-गवर्नेंस अधिकारी अंकित सिंह पंवार द्वारा गुरुवार को ट्रायल लिया। जल्दी ही इस तौल कांटे से कचरा तौलने का काम शुरू हो जाएगा। इससे शहर से निकल रहे कचरे और प्रतिदिन निपटान किए जा रहे
कचरे की वास्तविक जानकारी पता चल सकेंगी।

ये होगा आगे : खाद का मिश्रण अनुपात में करेंगे तैयार

  • ऑफर देने वाली संस्था द्वारा पुराने कचरे, गीले कचरे और फिकल स्लज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट से निकल रही खाद का मिश्रण एक तय अनुपात में तैयार किया जाएगा।
  • ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड में तैयार खाद को बाजार में बेचने से पहले उसमें मौजूद तत्वों की प्रयोगशाला में जांच कराई जाएगी।
  • खाद का मिश्रण करने, बोरियों में पैक करने और बेचने का काम संबंधित संस्था द्वारा किया जाएगा।
  • प्रति किलो के हिसाब से तय शुल्क, ऑफर स्वीकृत होने वाली संस्था से निगम द्वारा लिया जाएगा।

टेंडर कर बुलाया ऑफर
^ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड पर कचरे से बनाई जा रही खाद के लिए टेंडर कर ऑफर बुलाया है। जिस भी संस्था का ऑफर स्वीकृत होगा उससे प्रति किलो की दर से तय राशि ली जाएगी। -हिमांशु भट्‌ट, आयुक्त, नगर निगम

