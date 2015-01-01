पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि उपज मंडी:कपास की इतनी आवक हुई कि 150 वाहन रात में रोकने पड़े

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • सीसीआई खरीद रहा कपास इसलिए बुरहानपुर, इच्छापुर, शाहपुर, डेढ़तलाई, तुकईथड़, सनावद की उपज भी आ रही खंडवा मंडी

कृषि उपज मंडी में सोमवार को करीब डेढ़ हजार वाहन कपास लेकर पहुंचे। मंडी में शेड के चारों कार्नर और परिसर में वाहनों की माला सी बन गई। ऐसा पहली बार हुआ जब 150 वाहनों को रात में रोकना पड़ा। खंडवा मंडी में सीसीआई कपास खरीद रहा इसलिए बुरहानपुर जिले के इच्छापुर, शाहपुर, डेढ़तलाई, तुकईथड़ व खरगोन जिले के सनावद, बड़वाह के किसान व व्यापारी भी खंडवा मंडी आ रहे हैं।

उन्हें कपास का अच्छा भाव मिल रहा है। कपास के 522 वाहनों में से 372 वाहनों का कपास नीलाम हुआ। समय हो जाने के कारण बचे हुए वाहनों को रोकना पड़ा। मंडी प्रभारी नारायण दशोरे ने बताया अब मंगलवार सुबह बचे वाहनों की नीलामी पहले होगी। इसके बाद नये वाहनों को प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। कपास के अलावा 300 वाहनों में 7 हजार क्विंटल सोयाबीन की नीलामी हुई। मक्का के 250 वाहनों में 5 हजार क्विंटल व गेहूं व अन्य उपज की नीलामी की गई।

मंगलवार तक होगी खरीदी
मंडी प्रभारी नारायण दशोरे ने बताया कि मंगलवार को खरीदी के बाद दीपावली की छुट्‌टी के दौरान मंडी बंद रहेगी। इस कारण खरीदी नहीं होगी। 17 नवंबर को मंडी खुलेगी। सीसीआई 18 नवंबर से खरीदी शुरू करेगा।

किसानों को मुश्किल... 6 घंटे लगातार हुई नीलामी, ठंड की वजह से रात गुजारना मुश्किल
मंडी में सुबह10 बजे सोयाबीन की नीलामी से शुरूआत हुई। जो कि कपास की नीलामी पर शाम 4 बजे खत्म हुई। इस बीच 150 वाहन बच गए। बाकी सभी उपज की नीलामी हो गई। जिन किसानों की उपज नीलाम नहीं हुई उनके लिए रात गुजारना मुश्किल हो गया। क्योंकि वह ठंड से बचाव के साधन नहीं लेकर आए थे।

