बड़वाह की घटना:70 घंटे बाद 15 किमी दूर पीतनगर में मिला शव

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
नदी से शव को निकालते नाविक।
  • मोरटक्का स्थित एक्वाडक्ट पुल से लगाई थी नाबालिग ने छलांग, तब से की जा रही थी शव की खोजबीन

एक्वाडक्ट पुल से नर्मदा में छलांग लगाकर आत्महत्या करने वाली 16 वर्षीय नाबालिग का मंगलवार को घटनास्थल से करीब 15 किमी दूर पीतनगर के पास मिला। सुबह 9 बजे स्थानीय नाविकों ने पुलिस को जानकारी मिलने पर बेड़िया चौकी के प्रभारी बीएस यादव घाट पर पहुंचे लेकिन बताए स्थान पर शव नहीं मिला। एक घंटे तक सर्चिंग व अन्य नाविकों से पूछताछ में पता चला कि वह शव को पानी में ही एक आश्रम के करीब ले आए ताकि वह ओर आगे न बह जाए। पुलिस ने नाविकों की सहायता से शव को नदी से बाहर निकाला।

सूचना मिलने पर मृतका का छोटा भाई, मामा व अन्य परिचित घाट पहुंचे। 60 घंटे से भी अधिक समय से पानी में रहने के कारण चेहरे को जलीय जीवों ने क्षत विक्षत कर दिया था। कपड़ों के माध्यम से शिनाख्त हुई। शव देखते ही छोटा भाई रूआसा हो गया। मामा के आंखों से भी आंसू निकल आए। चौकी प्रभारी यादव ने बताया शव को बेड़िया अस्पताल लाया गया है। पीएम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया।

12 दिसंबर को नाबालिग ने सुबह 10 बजे एक्वाडक्ट पुल से छलांग लगाई थी। इसके बाद खंडवा जिले अंतर्गत मोरटक्का थाना व बड़वाह पुलिस ने संयुक्त रूप से सर्चिंग अभियान चलाया गया था लेकिन सफलता नहीं मिली। दो दिन से खरगोन होमगार्ड की टीम भी सर्चिंग में जुटी थी। बहाव अधिक होने पर आखिरकार 70 घंटे बाद जब शव पानी में फूलने के बाद ऊपर आया। जिसे नाविकों ने देख पुलिस को सूचना दी।

प्रेम प्रसंग से जुड़ा हो सकता है मामला

घटना वाले दिन पुलिस को पुल से दुपट्टा व चप्पल मिली थी जो मृतका की ही बताई गई। इसके साथ ही एक पत्र भी मिला था। जिसमे मृतका के नाम का जिक्र तो नहीं था लेकिन उसने अपनी मर्जी से आत्महत्या करने के साथ एक लड़के के नाम का जिक्र था हालांकि पुलिस इसकी जांच कर रही है। यह मृतका द्वारा लिखित है या नहीं। यदि ऐसा है तो मामला प्रेम प्रसंग से भी जुड़ा हो सकता है।

परिजनों ने लिखाई थी गुमशुदगी की रिपोर्ट

घटना वाले दिन ही परिजनों ने बड़वाह थाने पहुंचकर बालिका की गुमशुदगी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी। इस दौरान उन्होंने बताया की था कि रविवार अलसुबह मां काम करने गई थी। सुबह 10 बजे घर लौटी तो बालिका घर पर नहीं थी। इसके बाद उसे ढूंढने का प्रयास भी किया लेकिन वह नहीं मिली। इसी दौरान एक्वाडक्ट पुल से कूदने की जानकारी मिली थी।

