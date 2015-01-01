पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बच्चों को मामूली चोटें आई:बाइक का संतुलन बिगड़ने से नहर में गिरे पति-पत्नी की मौत, दो बच्चों को मामूली चोटें

  • डूडगांव मार्ग के मोड़ पर हुआ हादसा, गेलगांव से सतवाड़ा शादी में जा रहे थे

थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम गेहलगांव से सतवाड़ा (खरगोन) शादी में जा रहे दंपति बाइक सहित असंतुलित होकर नहर में जा गिरे। हादसे में पति-पत्नी की डूबने से मौके पर हो गई। वहीं बाइक सवार दो बच्चों को मामूली चोटें आई है। मूंदी में उपचार के बाद दोनों बच्चों को खंडवा जिला अस्पताल रैफर कर दिया। घटना मंगलवार दोपहर की है। पुलिस के अनुसार ग्राम गेहलगांव निवासी इंदरसिंह पिता श्रीचंद बंजारा(45) अपनी पत्नी लताबाई (35) बालक प्रदीप (12) और नातनी खुशबू (3) के साथ बाइक से शादी में शामिल होने सतवाड़ा जा रहे थे। इस दौरान डूडगांव मार्ग पर मोड़ पर अचानक बाइक संतुलन बिगड़ गया। बाइक नहर में गिर गई। इसमें इंदर सिंह बंजारा की मौत हो गई। ग्रामीणों ने किसी तरह महिला लता बाई और दोनों बच्चों को बाहर निकाला। सूचना मिलने पर पुनासा पुलिस पहुंची और मूंदी अस्पताल लाया गया। यहां लता बाई की मौत हो गई। दोनों बच्चों को उपचार बाद खंडवा रैफर किया गया। एएसआई ओमप्रकाश सिंह ने बताया मर्ग कायम कर जांच की जा रही है। पोस्टमार्टम बुधवार सुबह होगा।

