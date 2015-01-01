पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तीर्थनगरी ओंकारेश्वर:देखरेख के अभाव में उजड़ रहा गार्डन, हरी घास की जगह जंगली चारा उगा, चारों ओर हुई गंदगी

खंडवा2 घंटे पहले
  • असामाजिक तत्वों ने एलईडी लाइट भी पत्थर मारकर तोड़ दिए

तीर्थनगरी ओंकारेश्वर के पी 1 बस स्टैंड स्थित नगर परिषद कार्यालय के सामने बना नवनिर्मित गार्डन देखरेख के अभाव में उजाड़ हो रहा है। गार्डन में लगी हरी घास की जगह जंगली चारा उग आया है। साथ ही गंदगी पसरी हुई है। ठंड का मौसम शुरू होने से नगर के बच्चे महिलाएं यहां घूमने के लिए पहुंचते हैं, लेकिन जंगली घास के कारण बच्चों को कीड़े कांटने का डर बना रहता है। लेकिन नगर परिषद द्वारा इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। हैरानी की बात तो यह है कि गार्डन नप कार्यालय के सामने स्थित है। बावजूद जिम्मेदार मेंटेनेंस पर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं। लोगों ने बताया नप की अनदेखी के चलते असामाजिक तत्वों का अड्डा बन गया है। उन्होंने रात में सुविधा के लिए लगाई गई एलईडी लाइट भी पत्थर मारकर तोड़ दी है। गार्डन का राउंड प्रवेश द्वार भी एक तरफ से टूटा पड़ा है। इसके आसपास रहने वाले कई बाहरी लोग बाउंड्रीवॉल के आसपास खुले में शौच करके गंदगी फैला रहे हैं।

सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी
^कुछ असामाजिक तत्वों द्वारा गार्डन में लगी लाइटें व गेट को तोड़ा गया है। उनके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। गार्डन की साफ-सफाई व्यवस्था के निर्देश संबंधित कर्मचारी को दे दिए हैं।
अखिलेश डोंगरे, सीएमओ, नप ओंकारेश्वर

