  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Khandwa
  • Devotees Start Reaching The Mark On The Site Of Sant Singaji Samadhi, Disappointed At Not Having Fair

शरद पूर्णिमा:संत सिंगाजी समाधि स्थल पर निशान लेकर पहुंचने लगे श्रद्धालु, मेला नहीं लगने से हुए निराश

खंडवा2 घंटे पहले
संत सिंगाजी समाधि स्थल पर शरद पूर्णिमा पर हजारों निशान चढ़ाए जाएंगे। इसको लेकर श्रद्धालु निशान लेकर पहुंच रहे हैं। देवास जिले से आए श्रद्धालु निशान लेकर बांगरदा मार्ग पर दिखाई दिए। जब उनको क्षेत्र में आने पर पता लगा कि संत सिंगाजी समाधि स्थल पर मेला निरस्त कर दिया गया है। यह सुनकर वे निराश हो गए और कहने लगे प्रशासन ने सिंगाजी मेला निरस्त करके अच्छा नहीं किया। गौरतलब है कि कोरोना के चलते संत सिंगाजी समाधि पर मेला 460 वर्षों से लगते आ रहा है। मेला प्रशासन ने मेला निरस्त कर दिया है। जबकि क्षेत्र में चुनाव को लेकर जगह-जगह पर भीड़ देखी जा रही है। मुख्य निशान राजघराने के घर से आएंगे। वह भी रास्ते भर में चलते आ रहे, लेकिन शुक्रवार रात को यह निशान संत सिंगाजी समाधि स्थल पर पहुंचेंगे। यहां गवली समाज के घरों पर निशान की पूजापाठ कर शरद पूर्णिमा के दिन निशान चढ़ाया जाएगा।

