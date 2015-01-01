पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कुशवाह समाज:40 साल में पहली बार मतदान के जरिए चुना जिलाध्यक्ष

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पंधाना में हुआ कुशवाह समाज का चुनाव, 4 प्रत्याशियों ने की थी दावेदारी

पंधाना में कुशवाह समाज की धर्मशाला में कुशवाह समाज के जिलाध्यक्ष पद के लिए चुनाव हुए। दिनभर चली चुनाव प्रक्रिया के बाद रविवार दोपहर चुनाव के परिणाम घोषित किए गए, जिसमें रघुनाथ पिता भगवान महाजन निवासी चमाटी ने 2 वोटों से जीत हासिल कर अध्यक्ष पद पर निर्वाचित हुए।
अध्यक्ष पद के लिए पूना शंकर महाजन रुस्तमपुर, बलीराम कुशवाहा छिल्टिया, हरेराम कुशवाह कोलाडीट, रघुनाथ कुशवाह चमाटी मैदान में थे। चुनाव में कुल 64 सदस्यों में से 62 ने मतदान किया। सुबह मतदान के बाद दोपहर 2 बजे परिणामों की घोषणा की गई। जिसमें अध्यक्ष पद पर रघुनाथ पिता भगवान महाजन निर्वाचित हुए।
इसलिए समाज को कराना पड़ा मतदान
संगठन के जिला सचिव फकीरचंद धामनडे ने बताया कुशवाह समाज के जिलाध्यक्ष के लिए 40 साल में पहली बार हुए मतदान के बाद जिला अध्यक्ष चुना गया। इससे पहले 1980 से लगातार समाज के वरिष्ठजनों के बीच अध्यक्ष का चुनाव सर्वसम्मति से होता था। इस साल आमसभा में निर्विरोध अध्यक्ष बन जाए, इसके लिए पूरा प्रयास किया गया, लेकिन किसी भी एक व्यक्ति पर सहमति नहीं बनने से समाज को मतदान से जिला अध्यक्ष का फैसला करना पड़ा।
प्रत्येक ग्राम अध्यक्ष व जिला प्रतिनिधि ने डाला वोट
चुनाव प्रमुख नितिन महाजन ने बताया प्रत्येक ग्राम अध्यक्ष व जिला प्रतिनिधि ने वोट डाले। पूरे जिले में गांवों के 62 व्यक्तियों ने मतदान किया। इसमें चार जिला अध्यक्ष पद के उम्मीदवारों में से रघुनाथ भगवान महाजन को 2023 तक जिला अध्यक्ष पद के लिए चुना गया। इस अवसर पर ओंकारेश्वर धर्मशाला के ट्रस्टी अध्यक्ष सखाराम कुशवाह, ताराचंद कुशवाह, हरीप्रसाद कुशवाह, शिवनारायण कुशवाह, डॉ. नरेंद्र पंजराए, बाबूलाल कुशवाह, राम नारायण पटवारी, नवयुवक संगठन के जिलाध्यक्ष फकीरचंद कुशवाह आदि मौजूद थे।
किसे, कितने वोट मिले
{ रघुनाथ महाजन, चमाटी - 19
{ हरेराम कुशवाह, कोलाडीट- 17
{पूना शंकर महाजन, रुस्तमपुर - 15
{बलिराम कुशवाह, सिल्टिया - 11

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें