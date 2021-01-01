पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कलेक्टर ने सीईओ को सौंपा:नदी पुनर्जीवन के लिए जिले को मिला राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नदी पुनर्जीवन के लिए मिले प्रशस्ति पत्र को सीईओ को भेंट करते कलेक्टर। - Dainik Bhaskar
नदी पुनर्जीवन के लिए मिले प्रशस्ति पत्र को सीईओ को भेंट करते कलेक्टर।

भारत सरकार के जल संसाधन एवं नदी विकास मंत्रालय द्वारा गत दिनों विज्ञान भवन नई दिल्ली में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में खंडवा जिले में कावेरी नदी के पुनर्जीवन के लिए किए गए सराहनीय कार्य के लिए जिला पंचायत सीईओ को राष्ट्रीय जल पुरस्कार के अंतर्गत नदी पुनर्जीवन के लिए सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रेरक जिले का प्रथम पुरस्कार वर्चुअली प्रदान किया गया था। भारत सरकार के जल संसाधन एवं नदी विकास मंत्रालय द्वारा प्राप्त प्रशस्ति पत्र व शील्ड सोमवार को कलेक्टर अनय द्विवेदी ने जिला पंचायत की सीईओ नंदा भलावे को सौंपी।

एक हजार हेक्टेयर में बढ़ी सिंचाई की क्षमता : 2019 में जिला प्रशासन द्वारा लगभग विलुप्त हो चुकी कावेरी नदी के पुनर्जीवन के लिए कार्य प्रारंभ किया गया था, जिसके तहत इस नदी के मार्ग में आने वाले ग्रामों में कंटूर ट्रेंच, चेकडेम, कच्चे बांध जैसी अनेकों संरचनाएं बनवाई गईं। नदी पुनर्जीवन कार्यक्रम के तहत जिला प्रशासन द्वारा कावेरी नदी के आसपास के क्षेत्र में ढाई लाख से अधिक पौधे लगाए गए।

इन सब कार्यों से कावेरी नदी के जल स्तर में वृद्धि हुई है तथा इसके आसपास के जल स्रोतों का भी जल स्तर बढ़ा है। नदी पुनर्जीवन के कार्यों से लगभग 1 हजार हेक्टेयर क्षेत्र में अतिरिक्त सिंचाई क्षमता भी बढ़ी है। कावेरी नदी जिले के 3 विकासखंडों के 51 ग्रामों से होकर गुजरती है, क्षेत्र के ग्रामों के भूजल स्तर बढ़ने से कृषि उत्पादन में भी वृद्धि हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser