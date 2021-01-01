पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शनी:अलग-अलग थीम पर बनाए चित्र कर रहे आकर्षित

खंडवा3 घंटे पहले
  • तीन दिन तक चलेगी प्रदर्शनी, चित्रकला कार्यशाला में कोई भी व्यक्ति नि:शुल्क हिस्सा ले सकेगा

अभिजीत सोशल वेलफेयर सोसायटी द्वारा आयोजित तीन दिवसीय चित्रकला प्रदर्शन का शुभारंभ शुक्रवार को आनंद नगर में हुआ। मुख्य रोड स्थित होटल परिसर में कला जगत के दो विद्यार्थी सोनल उईके और विजय मोरे को समर्पित इस चित्रकला प्रदर्शनी का शुभारंभ मुख्य अतिथि राजश्री चंहादे वरिष्ठ प्रबंधक एनएचडीसी एवं विशिष्ट अतिथि अंजलि जैन डायरेक्टर निजी कॉलेज ने किया।
कार्यशाला प्रदर्शनी के माध्यम से प्रतिभागी कलाकारों की प्रतिभा देखने का अवसर मिला। सभी कलाकारों ने विविध आयामों और अलग-अलग थीम पर बनाए चित्र प्रदर्शनी में रखे गए। कार्यक्रम में वनमाली सृजन पीठ खंडवा के अध्यक्ष शरद जैन, समाजसेवी वीणा जैन, साहित्यकार गोविंद शर्मा, राजश्री शर्मा, वरिष्ठ चित्रकार सुरेंद्र सिंह सोलंकी उपस्थित थे। इसमें प्रवेश नि:शुल्क है। चित्रकला कार्यशाला में शहर का कोई भी व्यक्ति नि:शुल्क हिस्सा ले सकता है।
इन कलाकारों द्वारा बनाए चित्र प्रदर्शित किए - चित्रकला प्रदर्शनी में अंकुर व्यास, महेंद्र दुबे, मोहनीश देवड़ा, प्रियंका सकरगाए, पार्वती तांडिलकर, अभिषेक देवराय, हर्षिता सिंह चौहान, अखिल महमदपुरकर, अंकिता अग्रवाल, प्रियंका व्यास, भाग्यश्री दरबार, परितोष गुहा, वैभव रोडगे, गोपाल सोलंकी, संचिता राजानी, सुकृति सिंह चौधरी,पलक गुप्ता ,मधुरिमा पंचौरे, अंकिता धीमान मोनिका वर्मा इन कलाकारों के चित्रों को प्रदर्शित किया है।
आज शाम होगी संगीत सभा
शबनम शाह ने बताया शनिवार को भी दोपहर 12 बजे से 4 बजे तक कार्यशाला रहेगी। इसके बाद शाम 5 बजे से दोनों दिवंगत विद्यार्थियों को श्रद्धांजलि स्वरूप संगीत सभा का आयोजन भी किया जाएगा। इसमें शासकीय संगीत महाविद्यालय के विद्यार्थी सेजल मीणा, श्रेजल लाड, शिवम पटेल, शुभम चौहान, कमल किशोर तोमर, शांतनु सोहनी संगीत की प्रस्तुति देंगे।

