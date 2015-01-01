पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आधार कार्ड:स्वास्थ्य व शिक्षा में असरकारी सुविधा

खंडवा2 घंटे पहले
  • सरकारी व निजी अस्पतालों में मिलेगा 5 लाख तक का मुफ्त इलाज

अब आधार कार्ड व आयुष्मान कार्ड दिखाने पर प्रदेश के चुनिंदा सरकारी व निजी अस्पतालों में 5 लाख रु. तक का मुफ्त उपचार मिलेगा। इसके लिए पात्रताएं रहेगी। खंडवा सहित जिले के सात लोकसेवा केंद्रों पर 16 नवंबर से आयुष्मान कार्ड बनने शुरू हो गए हैं। इसके लिए उपभोक्ता को 30 रु. शुल्क के साथ आधार कार्ड व परिवार की समग्र आईडी की फोटो कॉपी आवेदन के साथ जमा करनी होगी। इसके बाद तीन दिन में आवेदन जनरेट होगा और आयुष्मान कार्ड बन जाएगा। इसके बाद जिले के लोगों को 5 लाख तक का नि:शुल्क इलाज प्रदेश के चयनित सरकारी व निजी अस्पताल में मुफ्त में दिया जाएगा। आयुष्मान भारत योजना में 1350 बीमारियों का इलाज शामिल है। जिसमें हार्ट, दिमाग, गुर्दे, लिवर और कैंसर से संबंधित सभी बीमारियों का इलाज पैकेज में शामिल है।

ऐसे मिल पाएगा इलाज
ओपीडी में इलाज का पैसा तभी मिलेगा जब डॉक्टर अस्पताल में भर्ती करेगा। छुट्टी होने के बाद 15 दिन तक जो भी इलाज और दवा का खर्च होगा, वो सरकार की योजना में कवर होगा। मरीज को यदि कोई बीमारी होती है तो उसे अनुबंधित निजी अस्पताल में जाना होगा। यहां उसे एनरोलमेंट कराना होगा।

इलाज के दौरान इन लोगों को मिलेगा योजना का लाभ
जिला लोकसेवा प्रबंधक एसएस जादम ने बताया योजना में 2011 की सामाजिक, आर्थिक जनगणना सहित संबल योजना व खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के दायरे में आने वाले परिवार शामिल रहेंगे। योजना में वह व्यक्ति भी पात्र होगा जो आयकर के दायरे में नहीं आता है और किसी सरकारी पेंशन योजना का लाभ नहीं ले रहा हो। स्वयं के नाम पर ढाई एकड़ से कम जमीन हो।

सुविधा : वार्षिक परीक्षा के परिणाम में शामिल होंगे रिवीजन टेस्ट के अंक

भास्कर संवाददाता | खंडवा सरकारी स्कूलों में भी विद्यार्थियों के रिवीजन टेस्ट होंगे। टेस्ट के अंक वार्षिक परीक्षा के परिणामों में शामिल किए जाएंगे। लोक शिक्षण आयुक्त जयश्री कियावत ने रिवीजन टेस्ट कराने के लिए निर्देश जारी किए हैं। टेस्ट में प्रश्नपत्रों का हल विद्यार्थी किताबों से कर सकेंगे। घर पर प्रश्नपत्र ले जा सकते हैं। टाइमटेबल : 20 नवंबर को 9वीं व 10वीं का गणित, 21 को विज्ञान, 23 को हिन्दी/हिन्दी विशिष्ट, 24 को अंग्रेजी, 25 को सामाजिक विज्ञान, 26 को वोकेशनल एवं 27 को संस्कृत की परीक्षा होगी। 11वीं व 12वीं के लिये 20 को भूगोल/रसायन/कृषि, 21 को हिन्दी/हिन्दी विशिष्ट, 23 को समाजशास्त्र, मनोविज्ञान, होम साइंस व उच्च गणित, 24 को जीव विज्ञान/अर्थशास्त्र, 25 को राजनीति/वोकेशनल, 26 को वोकेशनल व विशिष्ट भाषा, 27 को इतिहास/भौतिक/काॅमर्स/ कृषि एवं 28 को अंग्रेजी/सामान्य अंग्रेजी व हिन्दी का पेपर होगा।

शिक्षक-पालक बैठक कल
परीक्षा के संबंध में 19 नवंबर को विद्यार्थियों के माता-पिता के साथ पालक-शिक्षकों की ऑनलाइन व ऑफलाइन मीटिंग होगी। पालकों को यह बताया जाएगा कि अब परीक्षाओं का समय निकट होने से नियमित अध्ययन अति आवश्यक है। यह टेस्ट विद्यार्थियों के लिए अनिवार्य होगा।

उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं देख सकेंगे विद्यार्थी, गलती बताएंगे
डीईओ संजीव भालेराव ने बताया काॅपियों की जांच करने के बाद 30 नवंबर को कापियां विद्यार्थियों को दिखाई भी जाएंगी। विद्यार्थी ने गलती की है तो उसे समझाया जाएगा। विद्यालय का परिणाम प्राचार्य द्वारा विमर्श पोर्टल पर 5 दिसंबर 20 तक प्रविष्ट किया जाएगा। प्राचार्य व शिक्षकों का यह दायित्व होगा कि वे कोरोना से बचाव की व्यवस्थाएं सुनिश्चित करेंगे।

