पतंजलि योग:खिलाड़ियों को योग कला दिखाकर किया प्रोत्साहित, प्रमाण-पत्र भी दिए

खंडवा3 घंटे पहले
महिला पतंजलि योग समिति ने योग कार्यक्रम किया। इसमें डॉक्टर निकिता कश्यप जायसवाल एवं महिला पतंजलि योग समिति चंद्रपुर की परिणीता रवि जायसवाल ने कराते कोच नेहा यादव सहित विद्यार्थियों को कोविड-19 बीमारी से छुटकारा पाने व उससे बचने के लिए एवं किस तरह से अपना खानपान रखकर अपनी इम्युनिटी बढ़ाना चाहिए इस बात की जानकारी दी। इस अवसर पर योग हमारी कितनी सहायता कर सकता है यह मौजूद खिलाड़ियों को बताया। नेहा यादव को समिति द्वारा प्रशिक्षित प्रमाण पत्र भी दिया। निरवान जायसवाल ने भी योग की कलाएं दिखाकर बच्चों को प्रोत्साहित किया। उन्होंने अपनी तरफ से पारितोषिक बांटे। डॉक्टर निकिता कश्यप एवं परिणीता जायसवाल ने अपनी योग और डाइट प्लान के बारे में भी उन्हें अवगत कराया। उन्होंने बताया कि सभी लोग संकल्प ले कि वे योग की क्रियाओं एवं अपनी दिनचर्या , खानपान को ठीक से रखेंगे। इससे वह आगे अपनी इम्यूनिटी, योग करके अपनी क्षमता बढ़ा सकें।

