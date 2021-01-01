पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:4 माह बाद हटाया बीएसएनएल के रिटायर्ड कर्मचारी का अतिक्रमण; फेंसिंग भी हटाई

खंडवा3 घंटे पहले
  • ग्रामीणों की शिकायत के बाद वनमंत्री ने दिए निर्देश, मोहल्ले वालों का रास्ता खुला

आशापुर-बैतूल हाईवे पर बसे रोशनी गांव में अतिक्रमण की बाढ़ आई हुई है। मुख्य मार्ग सहित सरकारी भवनों के आसपास तथा खाली पड़ी सरकारी जमीनों पर लोग जमकर कब्जा कर रहे हैं। ऐसा ही एक कब्जा बीएसएनएस के रिटायर कर्मचारी ने कर रखा था। इस अतिक्रमण के कारण पीछे रहने वालों का रास्ता बंद हो गया था। ग्रामीणों को वनमंत्री तक शिकायत करना पड़ी। करीब चार माह बाद मंगलवार को प्रशासन ने यह अतिक्रमण हटा दिया। ग्रामीणों ने अफसरों का आभार जताया है। रोशनी में बीएसएनएल के रिटायर कर्मचारी ने बस स्टैंड के पीछे टॉवर के पास ही करीब 2000 वर्गफीट जमीन पर कब्जा कर तार फेंसिंग कर ली थी। इससे पीछे रहने वाले करीब दो दर्जन परिवारों का एकमात्र रास्ता बंद हो गया था। टॉवर के पास ही आदिवासी समाज का होलिका दहन स्थल भी था। यह भी कब्जे चला गया था। गांव के नौशाद खां, विश्वजीत, दिनेश विश्वकर्मा, गणेश आदि ने जनसुनवाई में खालवा तहसीलदार को शिकायत की था। इससे पहले पंचायत को भी शिकायत की लेकिन अतिक्रामक को नोटिस देने के अलावा कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। ग्रामीणों ने करीब चार माह पहले दौरे पर आए वनमंत्री विजय शाह को भी शिकायत की। उन्होंने तत्काल अतिक्रमण हटाने के निर्देश दिए थे। भास्कर ने भी कई बार यह मामला उठाया था। अंतत: मंगलवार को तहसील प्रशासन ने मौके पर पहुंचकर तार फेंसिंग हटा दी। सीमेंट पोल व तार रोशनी चौकी के सुपुर्द किए गए हैं।

मेन रोड के कब्जे यथावत, सीसी रोड बनाने में दिक्कत
मेन रोड (हाईवे) के अतिक्रमण पर प्रशासन की नजर नहीं गई है। विशेषकर बस स्टैंड पर दुकानदारों ने रोड तक टीन शेड बनाकर अतिक्रमण कर रखे हैं। इससे दुकान पर आने वाले ग्राहक ही रोड पर वाहन खड़े कर रहे हैं। हमेशा दुर्घटना की आशंका बनी रहती है। रोड के अतिक्रमण के कारण ही रोशनी-मामाडोह रोड निर्माण के तहत रोशनी में बन रहे सीसी रोड में भी दिक्कत आ रही है। लोग अतिक्रमण हटाने को तैयार नहीं है इस कारण पर्याप्त चौड़ाई नहीं निकल पा रही है। इस दौरान नायब तहसीलदार अंकित मोर्य, पटवारी हरिओम लोवशी, संरपच प्रतिनिधि इरफान खांन मौजूद थे।

सीएम हेल्पलाइन में शिकायत के बाद सरकारी भूमि से कब्जा हटाया

पुनासा | गांव में सीएम हेल्पलाइन पर शिकायत के बाद अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई की गई। मामला पुनासा तहसील की ग्राम पंचायत दामखेड़ा का है। यहां कुछ ग्रामीणों के ने सीएम हेल्पलाइन और कलेक्टर को बार-बार अतिक्रमण की शिकायत की जा रही थी, जसोदा बाई पति टीकाराम ने शासकीय भूमि पर अतिक्रमण कर उस पर मकान बना लिया है। जिसके चलते पटवारी ने मौका मुआयना किया गया। जिसमें वह भूमि राजस्व रिकॉर्ड में छोटे घास की होना पाया गया। मंगलवार को राजस्व अमले ने पुलिस बल और विद्युत विभाग के कर्मचारी के साथ मौके पर पहुंचकर जसोदा बाई टीकाराम का वह अतिक्रमण हटा दिया। प्रभावित परिवार के मुखिया का कहना है कि मुझे तो उस भूमि पर शासकीय योजना के तहत कुटीर भी आवंटित हुई है और शासन के उसी पैसों से मैंने कच्ची कुटीर कवेलू की छत डालकर बनाई है। पूरे मामले में पुनासा तहसीलदार सीमा मौर्य का कहना है ग्राम दामखेड़ा में जसोदा बाई टीकाराम की नामजद 181 पर शिकायत के आधार पर पटवारी को भेजकर मौका मुआयना करवाया गया था और अतिक्रमणकर्ता को सूचना भी की गई थी। उसके द्वारा 8 दिन में अतिक्रमण हटाया जाना स्वीकार किया था। कुटीर उसे अन्य स्थान पर पंचायत द्वारा दी गई थी।

