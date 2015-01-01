पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:आरोपी अरविंद का प्रतीक्षालय से हटाया अतिक्रमण

खंडवा43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • झुमरखली में हुए विवाद के बाद हरसूद पुलिस की सख्ती

19 नवंबर काे झुमरखली में हार्डवेयर व्यवसायी से मारपीट और छनेरा के मुख्य बाजार से क्लीनिक कर्मचारी का अपहरण करने के आराेपी अरविंद का अतिक्रमण रविवार काे सख्ती से हटा दिया गया। आरोपियों के दबदबे को कम करने के लिए प्रभारी थाना प्रभारी अमित कुमार कोरी ने दलबल के साथ प्रशासन के निर्देश पर यह कार्रवाई की। जानकारी के अनुसार पूरे मामले की वजह में यात्री प्रतीक्षालय पर कब्जा कर ढाबा संचालन भी था।
हरसूद पुलिस दो दिन से यात्री प्रतीक्षालय से आरोपी अरविंद का अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए ग्राम पंचायत धारूखेड़ी को सूचना दे रही थी। आरोपी की दहशत का अंदाजा इस बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि पुलिस प्रशासन को रविवार को हरसूद से जेसीबी व मजदूर लेे जाकर कार्रवाई को अंजाम देना पड़ा। प्रभारी टीआई अमित कोरी ने बताया कि ग्रामीणों द्वारा घटना के दिन राज्य मार्ग पर किए चक्काजाम में यात्री प्रतीक्षालय को अतिक्रमण मुक्त कराने की मांग भी प्रमुखता से रखी थी, लेकिन जब पुलिस कार्रवाई के लिए आगे बढ़ी तो ग्रामीण सहयोग के लिए भी आगे नहीं आए। पंचायत के असहयोग की बानगी यहां तक सामने आई कि अतिक्रमण की जब्त सामग्री भी अपने पास रखने में आनाकानी की गई। बहरहाल पुलिस की कार्रवाई में भले ही ग्रामीण आगे नहीं आए, लेकिन अतिक्रमण हटने से सभी खुश हैं।
आरोपी का नाम हटाने के लिए दिया शपथ पत्र
झूमरखाली मामले में एक दिन बाद फरियादी विपट सिंह पिता लक्ष्मीनारायण पटेल ने यूटर्न लेते हुए हरसूद थाने में एक शपथ पत्र व आवेदन दिया। जिसमें उसने कहा कि आरोपियों में गणेश पिता राधेश्याम जायसवाल उर्फ गन्नू का नाम हटाया जाए। हरसूद पुलिस ने कहा मामला अब कोर्ट में है, वहीं निराकरण संभव है। वहीं शनिवार दिन में पटेल क्लीनिक डॉ. आशीष पटेल के विरूद्ध भी प्राथमिकी के भरपूर प्रयास मुख्य आरोपी के एक धड़े ने किए, लेकिन सामाजिक लोगों के हस्तक्षेप के बाद मामला ठंडा पड़ गया।

