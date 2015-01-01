पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कंप्यूटर प्रोग्रामर:इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज का कंप्यूटर प्रोग्रामर ट्रेन से कटा

खंडवा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रेलवे स्टेशन क्षेत्र के आउटर की घटना, सोमवार रात घर से पैदल निकलकर रेलवे ट्रैक पर पहुंचा

दादाजी इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज के कंप्यूटर प्रोग्रामर राघवेंद्र वाजपेयी (40) निवासी रमा कॉलोनी की ट्रेन से टकराने से मौत हो गई। सोमवार रात करीब साढ़े नौ बजे रेलवे स्टेशन के आउटर पर इटारसी की ओर ट्रैक किनारे राघवेंद्र को लोगों ने मृत अवस्था में पड़ा हुआ देखा। अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि वह डाउन की पवन एक्सप्रेस से टकराया। सिर में गंभीर चोट लगने के कारण मौके पर ही उसने दम तोड़ दिया। घटना के कुछ घंटे बाद मृतक की शिनाख्त कर परिजन को सूचना दी। जानकारी पपरिजन रिश्तेदार व दोस्त घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। राघवेंद्र 15 साल से इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज में कंम्प्यूटर प्रोग्रामर व लैब का काम देख रहा था। परिजन व दोस्तों को यह बात समझ नहीं आ रही है कि राघवेंद्र अपने घर रमा कॉलोनी से रेलवे आउटर तक पैदल कैसे चला गया। इतनी दूर तक कभी पैदल नहीं चला। मामले की जांच रेलवे पुलिस कर रही है। राघवेंद्र की मौत हादसा है या आत्महत्या या किसी ने उसे ट्रेन के आगे धक्का दिया, इन सब बिंदुओं पर पुलिस जांच कर रही है। राघवेंद्र की पत्नी डॉ. भावना शहर के निजी कॉलेज में पदस्थ है। उसका दस साल का एक बेटा रिबू भी है। मंगलवार सुबह पोस्टमार्टम के बाद किशोर कुमार मुक्तिधाम पर अंतिम संस्कार किया गया।

पैरालिसिस अटैक के बाद तनाव में रहता था
दादाजी इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज के डायरेक्टर गुरमीतसिंह उबेजा ने बताया कि कुछ महीने पहले राघवेंद्र को पैरालिसिस अटैक आया था। स्वस्थ होने के बाद भी वह तनाव में रहने लगा था। स्टाफ व कर्मचारियों से बातचीत के दौरान नस दबने का कहता था। उसे बोलने में भी दिक्कत हो रही थी। दिवाली पर स्टाफ के साथ पूजा में शामिल हुआ था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें