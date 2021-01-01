पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Khandwa
  • Essay Competition Organized On The Topic 'Gandhiji Contributed To The Eradication Of Intoxication'

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नशामुक्ति केंद्र:‘गांधीजी का नशा उन्मूलन में योगदान’ विषय पर कराई निबंध प्रतियोगिता

खंडवा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

श्री दादाजी नशामुक्ति केंद्र खंडवा द्वारा मद्य निषेध संकल्प दिवस के अवसर पर शासकीय हाईस्कूल रामनगर में “गांधीजी का नशा उन्मूलन में योगदान” विषय पर निबंध प्रतियोगिता कराई गई। जिसमें विद्यार्थियों ने भाग लिया। साथ ही नशामुक्ति के लिए शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। इस अवसर पर स्कूल से प्राचार्य वीरेंद्र रावत, शिक्षिका सरिता तिवारी एवं स्टाफ का सहयोग रहा। इस अवसर पर संस्था से प्रोजेक्ट को-आर्डिनेटर डॉ. ज्ञानेश्वर अत्रे, काउंसलर अनिता सिंह, काउंसलर राहुल राठवे, राहुल यादव, वॉर्ड बॉय तुलसीराम अटूदे आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser