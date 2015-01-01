पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आबकारी विभाग:आबकारी महिला उपनिरीक्षक पर आत्महत्या के लिए प्रताड़ित करने का मामला दर्ज

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
जय आदिवासी संगठन के भीकनगांव विधानसभा अध्यक्ष इंजीनियर राजू पिता भागचंद जमरे आत्महत्या मामले में खरगोन जिले की चैनपुर थाना पुलिस ने जांच के बाद आबकारी विभाग की महिला उपनिरीक्षक वंदना मोरी के खिलाफ धारा 306 (आत्महत्या के लिए प्रताड़ित करना) के तहत प्रकरण दर्ज किया है। मामले में झिरनिया थाना पुलिस ने मृतक के पिता, भाई व अन्य परिजनों के बयान दर्ज किए। आत्महत्या से पहले राजू ने सुसाइड नोट लिखकर अपने दोस्तों, रिश्तेदार व आबकारी विभाग के अधिकारियों को सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया था, ताकि महिला अधिकारी के बारे में ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों को पता चल सके।
राजू ने पहली बार 21-22 अगस्त को महिला अधिकारी के घर के बाहर कीटनाशक पीकर आत्महत्या की कोशिश की थी। कोतवाली पुलिस व राजू के दोस्तों ने उसे घटना के तत्काल बाद जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया। कुछ देर बाद उसे इंदौर रैफर कर दिया था। यहां करीब दो सप्ताह तक राजू का उपचार हुआ। अस्पताल से छुट्‌टी के बाद वह अपने घर चला गया।
पिता बोले- धमकियों से परेशान हो गया था मेरा बेटा

राजू के पिता भागचंद ने बताया कि अस्पताल से छुट्‌टी होने के बाद भी राजू को लगातार धमकी मिलने से वह परेशान हो गया। परिजन का अारोप है कि महिला अधिकारी पर 12 से 15 लाख रुपए राजू ने खर्च कर दिए। एक-दो साल से दोनों साथ रह रहे थे। राजू ने शादी करने को कहा तो महिला अधिकारी ने मना कर दिया और राजू को जान से मरवाने की धमकी दे डाली। इस कारण तनाव में आकर उसने पहले सुसाइड नोट लिखा फिर कीटनाशक पी लिया। स्वस्थ हो जाने के बाद 9 सितंबर को राजू ने झिरनिया स्थित अपने घर के एक कमरे में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। चैनपुर थाना पुलिस मामले में जांच कर रही है। राजू द्वारा लिखे सुसाइड नोट की जांच हैंडराइटिंग एक्सपर्ट से करवाई जाएगी।

आबकारी अधिकारी बोले- मुझे कोई जानकारी नहीं
^उपनिरीक्षक पर प्रकरण दर्ज के मामले में मुझे कोई जानकारी नहीं है। पुलिस विभाग से लिखित में कोई पत्र प्राप्त नहीं हुआ है। जानकारी आएगी तब आगे की कार्रवाई करेंगे। अभी तो उपनिरीक्षक खंडवा में ही ड्यूटी कर रही है।
आरपी किरार, जिला आबकारी अधिकारी
जांच के बाद जल्द गिरफ्तार करेंगे
^मामले में परिजन के बयान, मोबाइल कॉल डिटेल सहित अन्य साक्ष्यों के आधार पर प्रारंभिक जांच के बाद आरोपी महिला उपनिरीक्षक के खिलाफ प्रताड़ना का मामला धारा 306 के तहत दर्ज किया है। अभी मामले में जांच जारी है। जल्द गिरफ्तार कर न्यायालय में पेश करेंगे।
पीसी कालोया, टीआई चैनपुर, थाना

