टेनिस:रोमांचक मुकाबलों ने बढ़ाई स्पर्धा की अवधि

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • एटीडीएस ओपन 2020 } तीसरे दिन रात में सिर्फ 5 सिंगल्स के मुकाबले खेले जा सके

निमाड़ क्लब स्थित टेनिस कोर्ट पर चल रहे एटीडीएस ओपन-2020 टेनिस टूर्नामेंट रोचक होता जा रहा है। जहां एक दिन में 18 से 20 मुकाबलों का लक्ष्य रखा गया था, वहीं रोमांचक और लंबे मुकाबलों के चलते सोमवार को सिर्फ पांच मुकाबले ही खेले गए। इसके चलते टूर्नामेंट में दो दिन की बढ़ोतरी कर दी गई है। टूर्नामेंट का समापन अब 27 नवंबर को होगा। एचीव टेनिस डेवलपमेंट सोसायटी और खेल विभाग द्वारा आयोजित एटीडीएस ओपन 2020 टेनिस टूर्नामेंट के तीसरे दिन सोमवार को पांच मुकाबले हुए। टूर्नामेंट संयोजक और खेल और युवा कल्याण विभाग के टेनिस कोच अमीन अहमद ने बताया पिछले मुकाबले बेहद संघर्षपूर्ण व रोमांचक थे। टूर्नामेंट में हर्ष यादव ने शिवम कुरापा को 7-0 से, विज्ञात गुप्ता ने यश वर्मा को 7-3, यश वर्मा ने हर्ष यादव को संघर्षपूर्ण मुकाबले में 7-6 (8-6), तनिष्क टोकसे ने हर्ष यादव को 7-3 से तथा इतिश जैन ने हर्ष यादव पर 7-3 से जीत हासिल की।

इंटर क्लब लेदर बॉल स्पर्धा : शहबाज के सैकड़े ने खंडवा कोल्ट्स को दिलाई 119 रनों से बड़ी जीत

खंडवा | बल्लेबाज शहबाज के सैकड़े की बदौलत खंडवा कोल्ट्स की टीम ने अपनी प्रतिद्वंद्वी टीम न्यू स्टार को 119 रनों के बड़े स्कोर से हराकर जीत दर्ज की। जिला क्रिकेट संगठन एवं जिमखाना क्रिकेट क्लब खंडवा के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में आयोजित इंटर क्लब वनडे क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता में मंगलवार को खंडवा कोल्ड एवं न्यू स्टार क्रिकेट क्लब के बीच मैच हुआ। जिसमें खंडवा कोल्ट्स ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए निर्धारित 35 ओवरों में 9 विकेट पर 278 रन बनाए। जिसमें कोल्ट्स के शहबाज खान ने 79 गेंदों पर 11 चौके और 7 छक्कों की मदद से 122 रन जबकि भय्यू ने 42 गेंद पर 43 रनों का योगदान दिया। न्यू स्टार की ओर से गेंदबाज संजय ने चार व फारुख और शुभम ने दो-दो विकेट लिए। जवाब में बल्लेबाजी के लिए उतरी न्यू स्टार की पूरी टीम 25 ओवरों में 159 रन बनाकर आल आउट हो गई। खंडवा कोल्ट्स के गेंदबाज शादाब ने तीन विकेट एवं हिमांशु सईचरने दो विकेट लिए। मैच आफ द मैच शहबाज खान को दिया गया।

