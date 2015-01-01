पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देवउठनी ग्यारस आज:लॉकडाउन का डर, शादी की अनुमति के आवेदन चार गुना तक बढ़े

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • जिलेभर में शादियों के एक हजार से अधिक आयोजन होंगे, शुभ मुहूर्तों मंे बजेगी शहनाई

लॉकडाउन की अफवाह से इन दिनों शादी आयोजन करने वालों में ज्यादा घबराहट देखी जा रही है। शादी की अनुमति के लिए एक सप्ताह पहले एसडीएम कार्यालय में जहां एक दिन में 8 आवेदन आ रहे थे, अब उनकी संख्या 40 तक पहुंच गई है। बुधवार 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी ग्यारस पर देव उठेंगे और शादी सहित अन्य आयोजनों की शुरुआत हो जाएगी। बुधवार को पहला ही मुहूर्त है जिसमें जिलेभर में शादियों के एक हजार से अधिक आयोजन होंगे। जिले के एसडीएम कार्यालयों में रोज 30 से 40 आवेदक शादी, बैंड, बारात के लिए निवेदन लेकर पहुंच रहे हैं। जिले में कोई विशेष निर्देश नहीं होने से अधिकारी भी आवेदकों से कम मेहमानों व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ आयोजन करने की अनुमति दे रहे हैं।
बाजार में कम रही भीड़ : देवउठनी ग्यारस के एक दिन पहले मंगलवार को बाजारों में कुछ खास रौनक नहीं थी। यहां सामान्य दिनों की तरह लोगों ने जरूरी सामानों की खरीदारी की। बुधवार को शुभ मुहूर्त में तुलसी विवाह के लिए बाजार में गन्ने खूब बिके। दोपहर से ही शहर के मुख्य बाजार सहित चौराहों पर गन्ने की दुकानें लग गईं।

आयोजनकर्ता, मैरिज गार्डन संचालक कोविड-19 नियमों का पालन करें
^हमारे पास शादियों की अनुमति के लिए आवेदन आ रहे हैं। शादियों में आयोजनकर्ताओं व मैरिज गार्डन, धर्मशाला संचालकों को कोविड-19 के नियमों का पालन कराना अनिवार्य होगा। साथ ही कोशिश की जाए कि आयोजन में 200 से अधिक लोग शामिल ना हों।
-संजीव केशव पांडे, एसडीएम, खंडवा

शाम और रात के मुहूर्त में अधिक शादियां
पंडित जितेंद्र उपाध्याय के अनुसार ग्यारस मंगलवार रात 2.45 बजे से लग जाएगी। ग्यारस का असर बुधवार को पूरे दिन व रात तक रहेगा। पंडित उपाध्याय ने बताया वैसे तो पूरे दिन ही शादी के मुहूर्त हैं लेकिन शुभ व अमृत मुहूर्त होने से शाम व रात में शादियां अधिक हैं।
तुलसी विवाह (पूजा) के मुहूर्त
शाम 7.30 बजे से रात 9 बजे तक शुभ।
रात 9 बजे से रात 10.30 बजे तक अमृत।

