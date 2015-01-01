पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

तीन महीने की फीस मांगी गई:उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं जमा कराने स्कूल गए विद्यार्थी व अभिभावकों से मांगी फीस

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इंदौर रोड स्थित सोफिया कान्वेंट स्कूल के खिलाफ अभिभावकों में आक्रोश

अर्ध्द वार्षिक परीक्षा घर बैठे ऑनलाइन देने के बाद जब विद्यार्थी व अभिभावक स्कूल पहुंचे तो प्रबंधन द्वारा उनसे तीन महीने की फीस मांगी गई। जिन अभिभावकों ने फीस भर दी उनके बच्चों की उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं जमा कर ली गई जबकि फीस नहीं भरने वाले अभिभावक व विद्यार्थियों को लौटा दिया गया।
इंदौर रोड स्थित सोफिया कान्वेंट स्कूल में सोमवार सुबह बड़ी संख्या में विद्यार्थी व उनके अभिभावक जमा हुए। स्कूल के बाहर सुबह 7 बजे से दोपहर 1 बजे तक यहां भीड़ लगी रही। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ती नजर आई। उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं जमा करने के लिए विद्यार्थी व अभिभावक धक्कामुक्की करते रहे। नाम ना छापने की शर्त पर 12वीं कक्षा के विद्यार्थी के कुछ अभिभावकों ने बताया कि हमारे मोबाइल पर मैसेज आया था कि सोमवार को अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षा की उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं जमा करना है। मैसेज पढ़ने के बाद हम बच्चों को लेकर स्कूल आ गए। जब उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं जमा करने पहुंचे तो प्रबंधन द्वारा फीस की मांग की गई। फीस जमा नहीं करने पर उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं लेकर वापस जाने को कहा। इधर प्रबंधन का कहना है कि ट्यूशन की प्रथम किश्त का मैसेज अभिभावकों को दो बार किया जा चुका था। सोमवार को कुछ अभिभावकों ने ट्यूशन फीस जमा भी की। फिलहाल प्रथम किश्त ही जमा करवा रहे हैं। भविष्य में अगर शासन का निर्देश छह या आठ महीने की फीस लेने का आता है तो उसमें से तीन महीने की प्रथम किश्त की राशि काट दी जाएगी। हम किसी भी तरह का दबाव नहीं बना रहे।
छठवीं से 12वीं तक ऐसे ले रहे फीस
सोफिया कान्वेंट स्कूल द्वारा अभिभावकों से विद्यार्थियों से तीन महीने की प्रथम किश्त इस तरह बनाई गई है। जिसमें पहली से पांचवीं तक 3220 रु, छठी से आठवीं तक 3870 रु, 9वीं से 10वीं के 4540 रु व 11वीं व 12वीं कक्षा के 5810 रु. है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें