पटाखा बाजार:स्टेडियम में लगेगा पटाखा बाजार, आज दोपहर लॉटरी से होगा जमीन आवंटन

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शुक्रवार को 90 व्यवसायियों ने निगम में किए आवेदन, निगम ले रहा 3100 रुपए भूमि किराया, 200 रुपए लाइसेंस शुल्क और 200 रुपए स्वच्छता शुल्क

दीपावली के लिए पटाखा बाजार स्टेडियम पर ही लगेगा। शहर के 140 लोगों ने पटाखा व्यवसाय का लाइसेंस लिया है। इनमें से 90 लोगों ने शुक्रवार को बाजार में दुकान लगाने के लिए निगम में प्रभारी बाजार अधिकारी अशोक तारे के पास आवेदन जमा किए। प्रत्येक व्यक्ति से 3100 रुपए भूमि किराया, 200 रुपए लाइसेंस शुल्क और 200 रुपए स्वच्छता लिया जा रहा है। शेष व्यवसायियों से शनिवार दोपहर 1 बजे तक आवेदन लिए जाएंगे। वहीं सुबह 10 बजे बाद दुकानों के लिए मैदान पर जमीन चिन्हित की जाएगी। दोपहर 3 बजे लॉटरी से व्यवसायियों को जमीन आवंटन किया जाएगा। इसके बाद टीन शेड बनाकर व्यवसायी यहां पटाखे बेच सकेंगे।

नियम... दुकानदार बिना मास्क के मिले तो निरस्त होगा आवंटन
कोरोना संक्रमण से बचने के लिए पटाखा बाजार में प्रत्येक दुकानदार और ग्राहक को मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य रहेगा। निरीक्षण में व्यवसायी बिना मास्क के मिले तो जमीन आवंटन निरस्त कर दिया जाएगा। सभी दुकानदारों को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करना होगा। प्रत्येक दुकान पर हेंड सेनिटाइजर रखना भी अनिवार्य होगा।

पटाखा व्यापारियों को इन शर्तों का भी करना होगा पालन

  • दुकानदार और ग्राहकों को बंद रखना होंगे मोबाइल फोन
  • पटाखा दुकान क्षेत्र में मोबाइल फोन पूरी तरह प्रतिबंधित रहेगा। दुकानदार और खरीदी के लिए आए ग्राहकों को अपने मोबाइल फोन बंद रखना होंगे।
  • स्टेडियम मैदान पर 7 बाय 8 वर्गफीट की जगह पटाखा व्यवसायियों को अस्थायी रूप से दी जाएगी। पांच दुकानों के बीच पांच फीट की जगह रखी जाएगी।
  • आवंटित दुकानों की साइज और स्थान बदलने का निगम को अधिकार रहेगा। आवंटन शुरू होने के बाद किसी भी व्यक्ति को शामिल नहीं किया जाएगा।
  • जिस व्यक्ति को जो स्थान आवंटित होगा, उसे उसी स्थान पर दुकान लगाना अनिवार्य होगा। किसी अन्य व्यक्ति को दुकान हस्तांतरित नहीं की जाएगी। ऐसा होने पर राशि राजसात कर निगम द्वारा कब्जा किया जाएगा।
  • दुकानें टीन शेड लगाकर बनाना होगी। टेंट या लकड़ी के पटिए नहीं लगाए जाएंगे।
  • प्रत्येक दुकानदार को रेत, पानी, अग्निशमन यंत्र दुकान पर रखना अनिवार्य होगा।
  • तीन दिन में दुकान नहीं लगाई तो राशि राजसात कर आवंटन निरस्त कर दिया जाएगा। दुकान अन्य व्यवसायी को आवंटित करने का अधिकार निगम को रहेगा।
  • प्रकाश व्यवस्था के लिए व्यवसायी को स्वयं के व्यय से विद्युत लगाना अनिवार्य है।
  • चिल्लर दुकान से थोक व्यवसाय प्रतिबंधित रहेगा। ऐसा होने पर आवंटन निरस्त किया जाएगा।
  • शासन द्वारा प्रतिबंधित पटाखा रखना और विक्रय पूरी तरह प्रतिबंधित रहेगा। ऐसा होने पर दुकान सील कर लाइसेंस निरस्त किया जाएगा।

मैदान पर सुबह चिह्नित करेंगे जमीन
^पटाखा बाजार को लेकर एसडीएम से चर्चा हुई है। स्टेडियम मैदान पर ही इस बार भी बाजार लगाया जाएगा। 140 लोगों ने लाइसेंस लिए हैं। अस्थायी रूप से दुकान के लिए जमीन आवंटन शनिवार दोपहर किया जाएगा।
दिनेश मिश्रा, उपायुक्त, नगर निगम

