मांधाता विस:फसल नुकसानी की पहली किस्त 43 सौ करोड़ रुपए हुए स्वीकृत

खंडवा16 मिनट पहले
  • खरीफ फसल वर्ष 2020 नुकसानी की राहत राशि 33% प्रथम किस्त 18 दिसंबर को किसानों के खातों में जमा होगी

मांधाता विधानसभा के किसानों के लिए प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा वर्ष 2020 खरीफ फसल नुकसानी राहत राशि की प्रथम किस्त 18 दिसंबर को 33% खातों में जमा की जाएगी। शुक्रवार दोपहर नगर के संत बुखारदास बाबा परिसर में किसानों को एकत्रित कर मुख्यमंत्री का लाइव सीधा प्रसारण दिखाया जाएगा। मांधाता विधायक नारायण पटेल द्वारा 10 से 15 किसानों को राहत राशि के चेक वितरण किए जाएंगे। इस दौरान पुनासा एसडीएम चंदर सिंह सोलंकी और तहसीलदार सीमा मौर्य भी मौजूद रहेंगी।
खरीफ फसल नुकसानी की प्रथम किस्त 54 सौ करोड़ रुपए प्रदेश सरकार ने स्वीकृत की है। इसमें 1100 करोड़ रुपए किल्लौद क्षेत्र के किसानों और शेष 4300 सौ करोड़ रुपए प्रथम किस्त तौर पर मांधाता के किसानों के खातों में प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा जमा की जाएगी। विधायक पटेल ने बताया उपचुनाव के पूर्व किसानों को फसल नुकसानी की राहत राशि दिलाने का वादा किया था। खरीफ फसल नुकसानी से मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान और कृषि मंत्री कमल पटेल को अवगत कराया था।
119 करोड़ का पैकेज किया था तैयार
प्रदेश सरकार ने किसानों के हित में निर्णय लेकर 119 करोड़ का राहत पैकेज तैयार किया था। जिसमें नुकसानी की प्रथम किस्त 33% राहत राशि किसानों के खाते में सीधे मुख्यमंत्री द्वारा जमा किए जाएंगे।

मांधाता से 1 हजार किसान इंदौर पहुंचे, मंच पर विधायक की हुई तारीफ

मूंदी | कृषि कानून के समर्थन में इंदौर के दशहरा मैदान में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में मांधाता विधानसभा से बुधवार करीब एक हजार किसान पहुंचे। इसमें मांधाता विधायक नारायण पटेल और भाजपा संगठन के आह्वान पर बड़ी संख्या में किसान शामिल हुए। कृषि कानून के समर्थन में आयोजित कार्यक्रम के दौरान मंच पर केंद्रीय पेट्रोलियम मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान, सांसद नंदकुमार सिंह चौहान की मौजूदगी में भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने नारायण पटेल को उपचुनाव में अधिक मतों से निर्वाचित होने पर जमकर तारीफ की।

