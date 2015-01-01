पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोपनीयता:पहले स्कूल में परीक्षा देने वालों फिर घर के विद्यार्थियों को देंगे प्रश्नपत्र

खंडवा2 घंटे पहले
  • परीक्षा की गोपनीयता व गंभीरता को देखते हुए शिक्षा विभाग ने लिया निर्णय

ऐसा पहली बार होगा जब एक ही कक्षा की परीक्षा में एक जैसे प्रश्नपत्र विद्यार्थियों को अलग-अलग समय में मिलेंगे। जो विद्यार्थी स्कूल से बगैर पुस्तक में नकल किए प्रश्नपत्र हल करेगा उसकी परीक्षा पहले होगी, 3 घंटे बाद वही प्रश्नपत्र बचे हुए परीक्षार्थी घर बैठकर हल करेंगे और दूसरे दिन उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं स्कूल में आकर जमा करेंगे। निजी स्कूलों की तरह सरकारी स्कूलों में भी 20 नवंबर से विद्यार्थियों के रिवीजन टेस्ट शुरू होंगे। इस दौरान विद्यार्थी को घर पर ही पुस्तक देखकर प्रश्नों के उत्तर लिखने की छूट रहेगी। टेस्ट के अंक वार्षिक परीक्षा के परिणामों में शामिल किए जाएंगे। जिले के शासकीय स्कूलों में कक्षा 9वीं से 12वीं तक के रिवीजन टेस्ट 20 से 28 नवंबर तक होंगे। कक्षा 9वीं एवं 10वीं का टेस्ट सुबह 10 बजे से 12 बजे तक एवं कक्षा 11वीं और 12वीं का टेस्ट दोपहर 12.30 से 2.30 तक होगा। शुक्रवार 20 नवंबर को कक्षा 9वीं एवं 10वीं का गणित का प्रश्नपत्र होगा। उत्कृष्ट स्कूल के प्राचार्य व परीक्षा प्रभारी आरके सेन ने बताया रिवीजन टेस्ट परीक्षा में स्कूल व घर से परीक्षा देने वाले विद्यार्थियों को अलग-अलग समय में प्रश्नपत्र बांटे जाएंगे, ताकि परीक्षा की गोपनीयता व गंभीरता बनी रहें। परीक्षा के लिए स्कूलों में तैयारियां भी की गई हैं। उन्होंने बताया टेस्ट में विद्यार्थियों को प्रश्नों के उत्तर पुस्तकों से देखकर लिखने की अनुमति होगी। विद्यार्थी घर पर बैठकर भी प्रश्नपत्र हल कर सकेंगे।

विमर्श पोर्टल... 5 दिसंबर को आएगा रिजल्ट
जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी संजीव भालेराव ने बताया शिक्षकों द्वारा काॅपियों की जांच करने के बाद 30 नवंबर को कापियां विद्यार्थियों को दिखाई भी जाएंगी। विद्यार्थी ने कोई गलती की है तो उस संबंध में उसे समझाया जाएगा। विद्यालय का परिणाम प्राचार्य द्वारा विमर्श पोर्टल पर 5 दिसंबर 2020 तक प्रविष्ट किया जाएगा।

