मौसम:सीजन में पहली बार 24 घंटे में 40 तक लुढ़का रात का पारा

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • दस दिन बाद रविवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 13.4 व अधिकतम 28.1 दर्ज हुआ, और बढ़ेगी सर्दी

दस दिन तक रात में गर्मी पड़ने के बाद शनिवार-रविवार को रात के तापमान में अचानक गिरावट आ गई। रविवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 13.4 व अधिकतम 28.1 डिग्री तक दर्ज किया गया। दूसरी ओर रविवार सुबह से धूप निकलने के कारण सर्दी से राहत मिली। इससे पहले 12 नवंबर को रात का तापमान 13 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ था। इसके बाद पारा बढ़ता गया और 19 डिग्री तक पहंुच गया। जिससे रात का मौसम गर्म हो गया था।
माैसम वैज्ञानिकों का अनुमान है कि वेदर सिस्टम कमजोर पड़ने के कारण मौसम में बदलाव हो रहा है। अगले दो-चार दिन में रात और दिन का तापमान और गिरेगा। रविवार को हवा की गति 11 से 14 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से पूर्वोत्तर से बही। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार खंडवा आसपास के क्षेत्रों में फिलहाल बारिश व हल्की बूंदाबांदी के आसार बिल्कुल भी नहीं है।
धुंध छाई : पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण बदला मौसम
शनिवार-रविवार की रात शीतलहर चलने से रविवार की सुबह धुंध छाई रही। इसके चलते पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर शहर में दिखाई दे रहा है। शुक्रवार की सुबह से शहर में तेज शीतल हवा चलती रही। मौसम के जानकारों के मुताबिक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के साथ ही द्रोणिका और हवा के ऊपरी भाग में चक्रवाती हवा के घेरा बना हुआ है। इससे बीच-बीच में बादल छा रहे हैं। मौसम वैज्ञानिक जीडी मिश्रा के मुताबिक उत्तर पूर्व से हवा चलने के कारण आसमान साफ रहेगा और तापमान में गिरावट होती रहेगी। आगामी दिनों न्यूनतम तापमान गिरेगा।

