पोषण वाटिका:आंगनवाड़ी केंद्रों के पास हो पोषण वाटिका, पंचायत गांव में कराएं आटा चक्की की व्यवस्था

खंडवा2 घंटे पहले
आंगनवाड़ी केन्द्रों के आसपास पोषण वाटिका लगाई जाए जिससे वहां आने वाले बच्चों को शुद्ध व पौष्टिक आहार मिल सके। पंचायतों के सरपंच-सचिव हाट बाजारों के पास सामुदायिक शौचालय बनवाकर वहां पानी की व्यवस्था करें। वन मंत्री डॉ. कुंवर विजय शाह ने गुरुवार को खालवा के सामुदायिक भवन में हरसूद क्षेत्र के अधिकारियों की बैठक लेकर क्षेत्र में संचालित विकास कार्यों की समीक्षा की और इस संबंध के निर्देश दिए। बैठक में जनपद पंचायत खालवा के सीईओ ने बताया खालवा ब्लाक में 35 सामुदायिक शौचालय बनने हैं। मंत्री ने 1 जनवरी तक पात्र आदिवासियों के वनाधिकार पट्टे वितरित करने के निर्देश दिए। वन मंत्री ने खालवा ब्लॉक के ग्राम चबूतरा के सरपंच-सचिव को ग्राम को आदर्श गांव के रूप में विकसित करने, गांव में पेयजल व्यवस्था, आटा चक्की लगाने, सफाई व्यवस्था, विद्युत व्यवस्था के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने ब्लॉक के सभी सचिवों को निर्देश दिए कि जिन गांवों के आसपास वन विभाग की जमीन खेतों से लगी है वहां मनरेगा योजना में बाउंड्रीवाल लगाई जाए।
पोषण वाटिकाओं में बच्चों को मिले शुद्ध आहार
मंत्री ने महिला बाल विकास विभाग की योजनाओं की समीक्षा करते हुए सभी आंगनवाड़ी केन्द्रों के आसपास पोषण वाटिका लगाने और पीएचई विभाग के अधिकारी को समस्या वाले आंगनवाड़ी केन्द्रों के आसपास पेयजल के लिए ट्यूबवेल लगवाने के निर्देश दिए।

