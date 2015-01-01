पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हत्या:अर्द्धनग्न कर लाठियों से इतना पीटा कि हड्‌डियां टूटीं, मौत

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • पंधाना थाना क्षेत्र के बरखेड़ी में मंगलवार रात 1.30 बजे ट्रक ड्रायवर को साहब बुला रहे कहकर ले गए थे बदमाश

साहब बुला रहे हैं, बोलकर पंधाना के बरखेड़ी में ट्रक ड्राइवर श्री पाल पिता भाईराम भील (35)को रात 1.30 बजे घर से दो बदमाश ले गए। बाइक से अाधा किलाेमीटर दूर लेजाकर लाठियाें से उसके साथ मारपीट की अाैर अधमरा होने पर छाेड़कर चले गए। ड्राइवर परिजन के साथ दीपावली मनाने के लिए दो दिन पहले ही घर आया था। बदमाशाें ने लाठियों से पीटकर उसके हाथ-पैर के साथ ही शरीर के अन्य हिस्साें की हड्डियां तोड़ दी। घटना के कुछ देर बाद घायल ड्राइवर को गंभीर अवस्था में परिजन ने अस्पताल में भर्ती किया। जहां उसने कुछ घंटे बाद दम तोड़ दिया। मृतक की पत्नी अर्चना ने एफआईआर दर्ज कराई गई। पूरा मामला पढ़िए... दो दिन पहले ही मेरे पति घर आए। भोजन के बाद बेटे और मुझसे बातचीत की और हम सभी सो गए। रात करीब डेढ़ बजे की बात है। किसी ने दरवाजा खटखटाया, मेरी नींद खुल गई। दरवाजा खोलकर देखा तो दो लोग बाहर खड़े हुए थे। उन्होंने कहा कि श्रीपाल को बुलाओ, उसे साहब बुला रहे हैं। एक्सीडेंट करके आया है। मैंने अपने पति को बताया कि किसका एक्सीडेंट करके आए हो साहब बुला रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने तो कोई एक्सीडेंट नहीं किया। फिर भी देख लेता हूं। मेरे पति उनके साथ बाइक पर बैठकर चले गए। एक घंटा बीत जाने के बाद भी वे नहीं आए तो मैंने अपने जेठ को पूरा घटनाक्रम बताया। फिर हम श्रीपाल को ढूंढने निकल गए। आसपास कहीं भी वे दिखाई नहीं दिए। घर से करीब आधा किमी दूर ट्रक खड़ा हुआ था। वहां पहुंचते ही पति के कराहने की आवाज आई। उन्हें इतना मारा कि वह बात भी नहीं कर पा रहे थे। हाथ-पैर टूट चुके थे। मेरे जेठ ने तत्काल डायल 100 को सूचना दी। श्रीपाल को घायल अवस्था में पंधाना उपस्वास्थ्य केंद्र में भर्ती कराया। जहां सुबह पांच बजे के करीब उनकी माैत हाे गई। घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे एसपी : एसपी विवेक सिंह घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। एफएसएल अधिकारी डॉ. विकास मुजाल्दा ने घटनास्थल का निरीक्षण कर साक्ष्य एकत्र किए हैं। पंधाना थाना प्रभारी राधेश्याम मालवीय ने बताया कि मामले की प्रत्येक बिंदु पर जांच कर रहे हैं।

चार-पांच लोगों ने लाठियों से की पिटाई
दम तोड़ने से पहले श्रीपाल ने चार-पांच लोगों द्वारा अर्द्धनग्न करके मारपीट करना बताया है। बदमाशों ने उसे इतना मारा कि वह सही ढंग से बात भी नहीं कर पा रहा था। पत्नी अर्चना व बड़े भाई को वह सिर्फ इतना बता पाया कि उसे चार-पांच लोगों ने मिलकर मारा है। सरपंच राजेंद्र सिंह चौहान ने बताया कि मृतक श्रीपाल की गांव में किसी से कोई रंजिश नहीं थी। मामला व्यवसाय से जुड़ा हो सकता है।

